MORGANTOWN — Within the past month, Fairmont native Donna Hoylman Peduto, executive director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, has been recognized for her leadership and commitment to public education by a statewide publication and a federal institution.
Peduto was named as a fellow for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute and honored as a West Virginia Wonder Woman by WV Living magazine. Both accolades come on the heels of one another to recognize her unwavering leadership in public education.
“It’s wonderful to see Donna recognized for her hard work and commitment to West Virginia’s students, teachers and families,” West Virginia University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “A true ‘wonder woman’ of education, Donna works behind the scenes to help the state’s preK-12 students reach their full potential by identifying and supporting strategic partnerships and innovative approaches to learning.”
Reed oversees the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative.
The October edition of WV Living magazine honors Peduto for making West Virginia a better place through her commitment to education. She is commended for helping prepare students to succeed in future job opportunities in the Mountain State by forging statewide partnerships and building a stronger pipeline from the PreK-12 system through higher education.
The weight of Peduto’s impact in West Virginia has been recognized at the national level, as well, through her appointment to the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute of the ARC. During this leadership and economic development training program, Peduto will work alongside other Appalachian leaders to exchange ideas on ways to drive positive change across the region and to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia.
“I am excited and appreciative to both the ARC and WV Living for the esteemed recognitions,” Peduto said. “It’s an honor to be cast as a West Virginia Wonder Woman at the same time as the ARC affords me the opportunity to learn and work with other leaders from across Appalachia. I look forward to applying my unique perspectives from working with West Virginia students, teachers and community advocates to help our Appalachian and West Virginia communities thrive now and for decades to come.”
Peduto is one of 40 fellows nationally and one of four West Virginians to be selected to the 2022-2023 Appalachian Leadership Institute cohort.
