SEATTLE, Washington. – United States Navy Cmdr. Clinton E. Blankenship, a native of Fairmont, recently received a promotion.
Relieving Cmdr. John P. Hiltz, Blankenship is now the 31st commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest. Blankenship accepted his new command during a recent ceremony held at the Seattle Yacht Club.
As the commanding officer, Blankenship leads almost 200 sailors and civilians across Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of the U.S. Navy. The area encompasses 904,000 thousand square miles, which makes it the largest of any Navy Talent Acquisition Group in Navy Recruiting.
Upon assuming command, Blankenship expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.
“I stand before you, a kid from West Virginia, humbled, honored, and truly grateful to serve as your commanding officer of the finest NTAG in the Navy,” Blankenship said. “My dad, a Marine machine gunner in Vietnam, raised me to dedicate myself to making a difference in any way possible. Whether it was playing baseball, serving the community, or leading sailors and Marines in the Fleet, it was always with the goal of making a difference. So the opportunity to lead a command that will ultimately make a difference in people’s lives and man the fleet to fight and win is a dream come true.”
Blankenship also promised to dedicate every second of every day to mission success and taking care of sailors.
“To my sailors in Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana. The machine doesn’t stop running and it doesn’t care about your last at-bat. Keep holding the line and keep getting after it. We will find, encourage, and inspire the best and most fully qualified personnel out there in the PNW communities to ultimately defend the homeland,” Blankenship said.
“I promise you this, I will spend every minute of every hour of every day of my time as your Skipper to love, inspire, appreciate, empower and celebrate all of you. I am looking forward to this journey. Let’s continue to find ways to win and be great in all that we do. Keep hammering.”
With more than 330,000 active-duty sailors, 290 deployable ships, more than 3,700 aircraft and dozens of bases in the U.S. and across the globe, the U.S. Navy is the largest naval force in the world.
