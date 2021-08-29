FAIRMONT — Many people who knew Jim Sypult often described him as a one-of-a-kind man.
An all-state standout in football and basketball at East Fairmont High, Sypult played football for the late coach Bobby Bowden at West Virginia University. He started two seasons as a free safety and one season as a wide receiver.
After getting a master’s degree in safety education from WVU, Sypult entered coaching. First, he spent five years coaching high school football before landing a position as co-defensive coordinator at Fairmont State University. From that year, 1973, there was no looking back. From 1979 to 1991, Sypult served as defensive coordinator and administrative assistant at Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina.
However, Sypult will be remembered by many as having brought football success to the NCAA Division III Methodist College Monarchs where he served as head coach for 17 seasons in which he led the team to being a consistent competitor in the USA South Athletic Conference. By the time he retired from Methodist, he had racked up 89 wins and numerous accolades.
At the age of 72, Sypult died in 2018 while on vacation in Peru. Now, his widow, Sharron Sypult is sharing a part of her husband’s legacy with others.
The memoir titled, “The Wild-Horse Rider” is a collection of stories from Sypult’s life that was released on July 29.
“This book is a collection of essays [he] began writing down when he became president of Scribblers, a writing club on Hilton Head Island,” Sharron said.
She stitched the stories together because, “[his] life, stories, and journals inspired me to compile its content.”
But, the book goes far beyond Sypult’s life as a coach.
“It also contains tributes, stories, and chapters told entirely by former players and coaches who connected on a personal, emotional level, uniting in spirit and brotherhood,” she said.
Some of the stories include anecdotes from Sypult’s childhood and various experiences in different aspects of football, whether that be playing or coaching.
“This memoir captures college football from the inside — the drills, trash talk, obstacles, weekly battles, grit, grim and glory,” Sharron said.
One quote reads, “Ah, football! The sweat, foot fungus, and crotch irritation — small matters to endure.”
Sharron often describes her late husband as “one of the greatest competitors in the collegiate game,” which was a driving force behind publishing the book.
“He was loved by generations of young men from a Division III school in the Sandhills of North Carolina, playing for the joy of playing, the essence of sport, athletics at its purest,” she said.
Jim Sypult offers words of encouragement about the game in the book. “Play for the joy of playing because someday you’ll be bald and fat with a snotty kid who wants to play the trombone,” one quote reads.
His passion for football is evident in the memoir in which he showcases stories from coaching at different colleges.
“As the head coach at Methodist College…he didn’t win a game his first season[;] however, a national ranking, conference championship, and Coach of the Year award followed. Sypult’s 1997 team still holds the best record in the school’s history, 9-1,” Sharron said.
The title of the memoir may seem confusing because it has nothing to do with horses.
“It has to do with a college football coach and a fiery speech during a 0-10 season,” she said.
The book debuted as the No. 1 New Release on Amazon, where it is available for purchase now.
“If you are playing football, ever played football, or ever watched football, The Wild-Horse Rider is for you.”
The memoir showcases important milestones in Jim Sypult’s life and is a heartfelt read, not only for fans of football, but also readers in general.
“Jim Sypult represents the soul of America, and his story is the unequivocal American story rooted in the great American sport — football,” Sharron said.
Jim was quoted as saying, “It’s not about winning and losing. It’s about building relationships and teaching the right thing.”
