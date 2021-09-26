FAIRMONT — Sexuality is a sensitive subject in many families, but there is support group in Fairmont that makes sure no one has to go in alone.
Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays is a national support group that has been around since the years following the Stonewall Riots.
In 1973, PFLAG was formed in New York to help parents and families of LGBTQ individuals cope with the struggles that come with being close to someone who’s recently come out. Now it’s a national organization.
Fairmont’s PFLAG was founded in 2018 by Kevin Aldana and Val Gittings and is now the only PFLAG organization in the state since the Morgantown chapter dissolved when COVID took hold in 2020.
“In my opinion, this organization is really for families and allies to share common struggles and resources. Just a place to get together and talk about what they’re going through,” said Joby Chadwell, newly-appointed president of Fairmont PFLAG.
At the most recent meeting on Sept. 21, Chadwell was elected president, a position held by Aldana since the group’s inception. Aldana wanted to take more of a supporting role in the management of the organization’s future.
Fairmont PFLAG was founded after Gittings made a speech about her brother to the Fairmont Baptist Association. Her brother is gay and her speech was a passionate statement on the relationship between God and sexuality.
“We contend that gay orientation is not a choice; not only should gay behavior not be viewed as sinful, but gays are entitled to the same treatment as heterosexuals,” Gittings said in a statement after the 2018 speech. “We believe that gays should be welcome to participate fully in all areas of life, including the church.”
For holding these views, Gittings and her church were voted out of the Fairmont Baptist Association and was also removed from the West Virginian Baptist Convention’s list of Fairmont Baptist churches.
Later, Gittings was able to find membership for her church under the New York-based Rochester Genesee Region of American Baptist Churches.
Aldana and Gittings saw this as a sign that there was a severe lack of support for LGBTQ individuals and their families in Fairmont. Together, they founded the Fairmont branch of PFLAG.
Aldana believes that every situation is different for every family and individual. He was 33 when he came out to his family and remembers what a benefit a local organization like PFLAG would’ve been to his family.
“That was after having 16 years of marriage and 3 children, then all the sudden you say, ‘Hey mom, I’m gay,’” Aldana said. “My mom needed support. She didn’t understand this and she needed something.”
PFLAG is designed to be a place for heterosexual friends and families of LGBTQ individuals to come and share their struggles and concerns privately.
“This organization is one where you can bring your thoughts and concerns and they stay here,” Aldana said. “You’re not going to be judged, you’ll have a contact when you need support.”
Chadwell said she felt the concerns of her family firsthand when she came out and spoke about how helpful an organization like PFLAG would’ve been to her family. Now, she and her wife, Julie Chadwell, are two of the leaders in PFLAG.
“As a parent you have these hopes and dreams for your kids and you see them a certain way, and that all can come crashing down quickly,” Joby Chadwell said. “That whole agency of your child becoming their own person makes it harder.”
The Fairmont PFLAG welcomes anyone who wants to share their story or seek support with a group of people who understand the struggles. Meeting attendance is free, and yearly membership dues as $10 per member.
Since the dissolution of the Morgantown group, the Fairmont group is welcoming anyone to join in on their meeting from either Morgantown or Clarksburg.
The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6 via zoom. More information about the meeting and future meetings will be posted to the groups Facebook page, which can be found by searching PFLAG Fairmont on Facebook.
