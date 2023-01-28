FAIRMONT — The Student of the Month program of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks recognizes young men and women for achievements in school and community life, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming. Their accomplishments should be recognized and praised.
December 2022 students of the month are Leigha Floyd and Trevin Price.
Floyd, daughter of Dall and Kristin Floyd, participated in the West Virginia Governors Honors Academy, is secretary of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, is vice president of the school’s Mu Alpha Theta chapter, which is a mathematics honor society for junior and senior high school students. She is also captain of the Math Field Day team, treasurer of the Barrackville 4-H Club and secretary of the 4-H Teen Leaders.
Upon graduation, Floyd plans to attend West Virginia University and major in management information systems.
Price, son of Ryan and Stacy Price, has maintained a 4.0 GPA or higher throughout high school, is a member of the Science Honorary, has been an Honor Roll student, is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Student Council. Price was also named to the 2nd Team all Region Big Ten, and 2nd team All Conference as a member of the Polar Bears soccer team.
While Price has not decided where he would like to attend college, he wants to major in nursing.
