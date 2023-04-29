FAIRMONT — The Student of the Month program of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks recognizes young men and women for achievements in school and community life, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming. Their accomplishments should be recognized and praised.
February 2012 students of the month are Staley Spencer and Connor Gower.
Spencer, daughter of Drew and Gina Spencer, treasurer of Interact and Science Honorary Society, will graduate with Highest Honors, has nade Honor Roll every semester while at Fairmont Senior High where she is also a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in various community service activities.
After high school, she plans to major in biology at West Virginia University.
Gower, son of Chad and Johanna Gower, is a member of the 2021 Polar Bears state champion football team and 2022 state champion basketball team. He is a four-year Honor Roll student. Having recently signed to play basketball at Waynesburg University, Gower plans to major in sports management.
