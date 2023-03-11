FAIRMONT — The Student of the Month program of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks recognizes young men and women for achievements in school and community life, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming. Their accomplishments should be recognized and praised.
January 2023 students of the month are Ashlyn Bennington and Nathan “Layne” Kidd.
Bennington, daughter of John and Crystal Bennington, is 4-year state qualifier in WVSSAC swimming, secretary of the Science Honorary Society, historian for the National Society, W.Va. Climate Change Professional Development Project Winner 2021 and Second Place 2022 and an honor roll student.
Up graduation, she plans to attend a 4-year college and continue swimming while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
Kidd, son of Jonathan and Heather Kidd, is a member of the FSHS varsity basketball team, a member of the National Honor Society, carries a 3.9 GPA and is dual credit enrolled.
Upon graduation, he plans to attend West Virginia University and major in engineering at the Statler College of Engineering.
