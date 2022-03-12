Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.