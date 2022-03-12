FAIRMONT — The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center’s Trunk of Traditional Tunes series continues Sunday at 2 p.m. with author and educator Sarah Sullivan.
A Trunk of Traditional Tunes is dedicated to celebrating the traditional music of West Virginia, and is funded by the West Virginia Humanities Council through a CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant.
During her presentation, Sullivan will discuss “Passing the Music Down,” her children’s book inspired by the story of Braxton County fiddler Melvin Wine and his student Jack Krack. In addition to Passing the Music Down, she is the author of poetry, one novel and five picture books, some of which include “A Day for Skating,” “All That’s Missing” and “Once Upon a Baby Brother.” Sullivan’s poetry has been anthologized and appeared in Cricket magazine.
Sullivan possesses a Master of Fine Arts in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College. She was awarded a Harcourt Post-Graduate Scholarship and the Individual Artist Fellowship/Grant from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Before she began writing for children, Sullivan practiced law for 14 years.
“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Sarah home to Fairmont State as she shares her stories during the next installment of the Trunk of Traditional Tunes series,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said. “This music represents far more than old notes and words – these songs and the stories they share are the very heartbeat of this region, and this series helps us keep the state’s rich cultural heritage and traditions alive for generations to come.”
A Trunk of Traditional Tunes will continue through the spring semester with guests Emily Hillard on March 16 at 7 p.m. and Mac Samples on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
The events are open for free in-person public attendance at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center. In addition, each event will be livestreamed on the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center’s Facebook page. Recordings of these events will be added to an online curriculum available to teachers, schools and other community organizations.
The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is in a historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University. The Center’s mission is to preserve and perpetuate West Virginia’s rich cultural heritage. For further information, contact 304-367-4403.
