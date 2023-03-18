FAIRMONT — There is a queen living among the student body at Fairmont State University.
On January 19, Fairmont State University freshman Bridgette Ann Altizer was crowned Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals. A native of Renick, West Virginia, Altizer was the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Seneca Trail Christian Academy. Last fall, she began studying biology at Fairmont State.
“The Fairs and Festivals title has always been a dream of mine, and I am honored to represent such an integral association in our state that promotes tourism, agriculture and community,” Altizer said.
Altizer, who is 18, competed against 83 other pageant queens, ages 16-21, during the West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Association Trade Show and Pageant. Participants had to participate in a private interview, perform a 30-second spoken commercial about the festival, partake in an on-stage interview and compete in an evening gown competition. The judges look for communication skills, grace, and a passion for community outreach and service.
Altizer is in Fairmont State’s Honors Program, involved in Young Life campus ministry, is part of the Fairmont Community Choir, serves as a research assistant in the biology department and was named to the President’s List for fall semester.
“I have made so many wonderful connections at Fairmont State, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the school in a positive light,” Altizer said.
Outside of school, Altizer advocates for literacy and protection from the sun through her platforms “Bridgette’s Book Bus” and “Skintastic.” She plans to attend medical school and aspires to become a dermatologist. She has been involved in numerous sports, music and art programs, and the Williamsburg Flying Falcons 4-H club.
Altizer encourages everyone to participate in the community, attend fairs and festivals, and attend the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, West Virginia Aug. 10-19.
