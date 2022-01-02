FAIRMONT — The CARES Act funds are still being put to use.
The Fairmont Union Mission will receive a portion of $7.25 million dollars of remaining CARES Act funds that will be divided between food pantries and homeless shelters around the state.
Fairmont’s Mission will receive $250,000.
“I was shocked, [the announcement] was totally unexpected,” said George Batten, director of the mission. “I had to do some investigations to make sure the news was legitimate.”
Justice said the money is to “help citizens find shelter, food and medical care.” The Fairmont mission will be receiving the money along side missions in six other West Virginia cities.
On Dec. 23, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he would be allocating the remaining $122 million the state still hadn’t spent from the federal CARES Act.
West Virginia received $1.25 billion in discretionary funds from the federal government to aid with pandemic recovery in 2020. The state allocated $1.19 billion of that money in October 2020, leaving the last $122 million unused until last week.
“[This money] will make a major difference, but I don’t know what the intentions or requirements will be as of yet,” Batten said. “All we know is that it’s coming and we don’t even know when.”
Alongside the homeless shelters, food pantries across the state will receive $5,000 each, with the state’s two largest food banks — Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank — to receive $1 million each. Marion County residents have benefited in recent years by food distribution events sponsored by the Mountaineer Food Bank.
Batten said that there’s plenty he’d love to do with the money, but without specific or restrictions made known yet, he’s planning to take things slow.
“I could spend that money four different ways, but I don’t want to just out and say how we’ll spend it because I have no knowledge if there are strings attached,” Batten said. “I know it’ll help our programs, but I don’t know which ones, I haven’t talked to the board yet. We’ll just take this one step at a time.”
Batten’s hope is that the community realizes that this money, while helpful, won’t solve all the mission’s needs. He encourages those who donate to continue to donate.
“My fear is that the community will see this money coming in and won’t continue to donate,” Batter said. “We don’t have this money yet and don’t know when it will get here. To keep all our programs going, we can’t afford people quitting their donations, we need to keep them coming.”
Other programs receiving a chunk of the $122 million are local Departments of Health and Human Resources, Workforce West Virginia, higher education institutions to expand nurse training, the Salvation Army, remote work facilities and renovations are planned at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
