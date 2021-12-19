FAIRMONT — Francisco Raspa was born in a small community in the heel of the boot of Italy. In 1913, he immigrated to the United States with 63 dollars in his pocket in search of the American dream.
Raspa’s great-granddaughter is C’Anna Keffer, 35, of Fairmont, who has always been mesmerized by her family’s history and the connection between North Central West Virginia and region of Calabria in Italy.
Like many families of Italian heritage in Fairmont and Morgantown, Keffer can trace her roots to the region of Calabria, which is the southern area of Italy, containing the boot’s toe and heel.
After years of hearing stories about the region, Keffer and her friend Fred Bruni, of Morgantown, recently traveled to Italy to learn more about their family histories.
“I was always wanted to go to the Calabrian region of Italy,” Keffer said. “Growing up in an Italian-American family, my grandfather instilled in me a very great admiration and respect for our culture and Italy and a pride in being Italian.”
Calabria — much like West Virginia — is poverty stricken, rural and composed of small communities that dot its mountainous landscape. Mountain State residents often hear of the similarities the land here has to the British Isles, but not often to Italy.
The parallels between West Virginia and Calabria continue. In their travels, Keffer and Bruni were struck by how hospitable and friendly the people were.
“[Calabrians] are very welcoming, just like West Virginians. They were very, very friendly and excited to meet us,” Bruni said. “They have a lot of pride in where they’re from and the geography is strikingly similar. But the people there are hardworking, welcoming and proud.”
While there are many positive parallels, some more negative stereotypes carried by both Calabria and West Virginia are apparent as well.
“The similarities of people turning their noses at West Virginians for being poor or ‘country’ or ‘backwards,’” Keffer said. “There’s a deep similarity to what the Calabrian people face and what we face here in West Virginia.”
Comune di Petilia Policastro
The two traveled to other popular tourist destinations around Italy but their main goal was Calabria, particularly two small communities about a two-hour drive from each other.
Keffer’s stop was in the province of Crotone, a small town named Petilia Policastro, where Keffer’s great-grandfather grew up and eventually left for America.
“To be in that place where I can envision my great-grandfather leaving everything he knew with 63 dollars in his pocket to strike it out in America... I had a ‘wow moment’ realizing what was able to come from that,” Keffer said. “Our whole family came to be just from that one decision to leave.”
Keffer met with the town’s mayor, a man younger than her, who helped her find birth certificates and records the town had kept of her family. She was able to find names of great-great-grandparents — names that were otherwise lost to time.
Many of these certificates were from the late-1800s, where children were born, not in hospitals, but in homes. Many of the birth records Keffer found listed addresses of homes that were still standing, and she was able to go to see where her long-lost family was born more than a century ago.
“To see where they were born, where they started their lives — to try and put myself in this place... it was really something special,” Keffer said.
In the center of the town was a large stone building. Keffer learned that, in its day, the building housed a popular theater that was the pride of the town.
Interestingly, after immigrating to Marion County, Keffer’s great-grandfather opened the State Theater in Rivesville. She couldn’t help but envision this young man growing up, seeing this beautiful theater all his life, finally moving to America, working in the coal mines, saving up enough money and opening a theater of his own.
“That was really just a remarkable, full-circle moment for me,” Keffer said. “To see, not only where my family was born but then those pieces of a bygone area that transferred to here in West Virginia.”
Comune di Lago
Bruni’s destination was a small fishing village off the western coast of Italy in the province of Cosenza named Lago. His family immigrated from Lago to Point Marion, Pennsylvania.
“The first American roots of my family were in Point Marion, just across the border from where I live now in Morgantown,” Bruni said.
The arrival in Lago was special, he said. To see the original roots of his lineage before immigration to the states was an emotional experience. But the most emotional part of his trip was a visit to Saint Nicola Roman Catholic Church. The same church where, in 1899, his great-grandparents were married.
“When I entered the church... I was just overcome with this gratitude, and I just bawled,” Bruni said. “I was able to see where my family’s origins actually started in that church, and it just brought me to tears.”
In 1901, his grandfather was born in the same village. Later, Bruni’s great-grandparents and their four children would leave Italy for a new life across the ocean.
Learning empathy through history
Both Keffer and Bruni were surprised by the emotions of the experience. The connection to a part of their family histories was stronger than either of them anticipated.
“Seeing people today who face political upheaval, war or famine trying to strike it out and make a better life somewhere is just so similar to what our ancestors experienced,” Keffer said. “Understanding that, connecting with that and appreciating it helps you be more empathetic and it’s something, in our area specifically, many of us share.”
Bruni felt the same way about the trip and took away a similar experience.
“I just think you should never forget where you came from and I appreciate the struggles that my grandparents and great-grandparents went through to make a better life for the family in America,” Bruni said. “When you go back and see where you came from, it gives you an even greater appreciation of the sacrifices they gave to make it in this amazing country.”
