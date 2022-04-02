FAIRMONT− While horseshoe pitching may not be on the minds of many youth today, the sport definitely has a foothold in Marion County.
And eleven-year-old Thomas “Max” Martin, of Fairmont, is making a name for himself among the ranks of those who toss the iron on a national level. Max was recently presented the Top 10 Award by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association for the 2020-2021 season becoming the first youth under age 12 to earn the award, according to Charles Bunner, president of the Affiliated Horseshoe Pitchers-MCPARC.
Max has been playing horseshoes for two years and is a member of the NHPA Fairmont chapter along with his father, Doug Martin, who is a chapter officer.
“It’s a workout while having fun,” Max said.
But, he likes being able to spend time with his dad more than anything, according to his mom, Debra Martin.
Max has spent a lot of time playing horseshoes and working on improving his throw. Bunner said Max now throws better than his dad.
“I’m going to tell on his dad, Max out pitches him,” Bunner said with a laugh and his mom agreed.
Bunner has been evangelizing horseshoe pitching since 1976 in Marion County having incorporated the local organization in 1978 where they started out in Worthington with four unofficial horseshoe courts — wooden platforms.
Today, Bunner and other local horseshoe enthusiasts play on 12 expanded courts at East Marion Recreation Veterans Park. The courts are maintained by the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and members of the Affiliated Horseshoe Pitchers.
Max practices horseshoes in the evening on days when it’s nice out. He is homeschooled and his family has a horseshoe court in their yard, so Max, his dad and sometimes his younger brother, Jackson, often play together.
He also attends chapter practice events at East Marion Park twice a week. Besides playing horseshoes, Max enjoys playing basketball and is looking forward to joining a new team. When he grows up, he wants to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
His mom doesn’t play horseshoes very often, but she thinks the sport is valuable for young people.
“I think it’d be nice to see a comeback of it... It’s something that a lot of people can get involved with and it’s something that a lot of young people don’t know about,” Debra Martin said. I think it’s an older sport, so it’d be nice to bring it back. And they [kids] enjoy it, they start playing it and realize that it’s fun.”
On Thursday afternoon, Bunner presented Max official certificate from the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.
“I’m proud of him and I know his parents are, as well,” Bunner said.
Martin said his goal for this year is to improve his horseshoe from throwing 16% to 20- or 25%. This means, out of 100 horseshoes he throws, 16 of them are “ringers,” those that make it onto the stake. He said learning to properly throw the horseshoe is the most challenging part and is something he is still working on.
Bunner said Max is able to throw a “flip,” which is something he’s only ever been able to do once. The horseshoe is thrown to flip over before making it to the other end.
Max said he is looking forward to the upcoming horseshoe season and will probably play horseshoes for “another 20 to 30 years, at least.”
