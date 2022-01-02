FAIRMONT — The lights are out at Morris Park.
Fairmont’s Celebration of Lights closed out another successful year of fundraising for the Tygart Valley United Way’s annual campaign. Organized by the South Fairmont Rotary Club, the Celebration is again likely to claim its place as the top donor to the campaign.
“We had a great year right from the beginning,” said Jim Chadwell, director of the Celebration. “We started strong with our Market in the Park.”
The market was a hit with the community, pulling in around 1,500 people to Morris Park in one night, along with 39 vendors and six food trucks. Guests walked the 1.3 mile loop around the park that was decorated with light displays. At one end of the loop, vendors had tents set up filled with their goods.
The other special event this year was the Reindeer Run 5K, where around 160 runners registered and ran around the park among the lights.
Normally, visitors would drive through the path of lights, but this year organizers added walking nights in addition to driving nights, where folks could park and walk the loop. One night was so busy, organizers had to shut down early because of the lack of parking.
Some nights, it was often the case that Pleasant Valley Road would be backed up due to so many cars trying to visit the park.
Chadwell reports that Celebration of Lights brought in over 7,000 different cars and over 28,000 different people over the course of December.
“[The Celebration] was a tremendous success,” said Brett White, CEO of the United Way in published reports. “People just rally around this event. It’s a holiday tradition and many families and communities wait every year to come back.”
Each year, the Celebration is one of the largest contributors to the United Way’s campaign. This year, the campaign’s goal is $620,000 and is already two-thirds of the way to completion without the Celebration’s contribution according to White.
Last year, the Celebration donated over $70,000, but 2020 was an anomaly in many ways. Chadwell said he and his fellow organizers are still finalizing the numbers. The Rotary Club holds a portion of the money raised for expenses and repairs, so he was not a will to say the total raised nor the amount to be donated this year.
However, he was able to say it will likely lie between last year’s $70,000 donation and 2019’s donation of $62,000.
“If we look at the numbers in 2018 and 2019 we soundly beat those in both people and cars,” Chadwell said. “We think this is a good trend to be on.”
“It gives us great pride to know that people enjoy the event and want to continue coming back and be involved,” White said. “Our campaign would not be the same without this event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.