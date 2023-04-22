FAIRMONT — A Fairmont veteran recently participated in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival held April 10-16 in St. Louis, Missouri.
“This is the festival’s 42nd year and yet so few people outside of the veterans community know about it,” David Tucker said.
This year marked the third time Tucker has competed in the festival having taken part in 2016 and 2017 previously. For his talent, Tucker recited a patriotic poem. Tucker is known locally for often reciting “That Ragged Old Flag” and “A Soldier Died Today” at public events.
The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. There are also categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music.
This year, there were over 3,200 veterans from 129 different VA hospitals that entered the competition and, of those, only 145 were chosen to be in the show.
“I love performing but the greatest honor for me is getting to do it with so many of my fellow veterans, my brothers and sisters,” Tucker said.
