FAIRMONT — Members of a Fairmont family recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Disability Action Center.
The funds are part of the Francis and Coletta Schmidt Family Fund, which was established in 2008 as an endowment donor-advised fund managed by Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc.
The annual earnings from the Schmidt Family Fund support nonprofit agencies that provide services to individuals and families in Marion County. The Fund directs its donations to organizations that serve individuals who are in need of basic essentials, such as education, food, and other daily living necessities.
“My siblings and I are pleased to be able to present this donation to the Disability Action Center from our parents’ family fund,” said Gerry Schmidt, donor advisor. “In light of their recent flooding and subsequent upcoming relocation, we felt that the financial support we might be able to give to the DAC is needed now more than ever. We feel certain that our parents would be more than pleased to have been able to make this contribution to them in honor of the work they do each and every day.”
The DAC provides individuals with disabilities, primarily developmental disabilities, and their families with the support, knowledge, and resources they need to reach independence. To learn more, visit https://disabilityactioncenter.com/.
YCF promotes philanthropy and builds endowment funds to benefit the communities of North Central West Virginia. Through financial resources, YCF extends many forms of assistance to qualified people, programs and projects. YCF’s goal is to enhance the quality of life for the organizations it serves.
For more information on YCF, call 304-296-3433 or visit their website.
