FAIRMONT — Parishioners and staff at Fellowship Baptist Church will host a two-day celebration in June to mark the 65th anniversary of the house of worship.
Founded in 1956 by Pastor Doug Rutherford and his wife Grace, the church started in Smithtown and is now located in Meadowdale at 28 Fellowship Dr., in Fairmont.
On Saturday, June 12, Pastor Allen Marshall will be be guest speaker at a 6 p.m. worship service that will also include a slide presentation.
On Sunday, June 13, Evangelist Jerry Sivnksty will be the guest speaker. Sivnksty, who is originally from Arford, a small town below Catawba and Jordan, was saved under the ministry of Pastor Rutherford. Services on June 13 will begin at 11 a.m.
The Sunday service will also include special music provided by the Joel Marshall Family in addition to other music.
After the 11 a.m. service, a box lunch will be provided on church grounds.
A final service will begin at 2 p.m. with Sivnksty.
The church invites Marion County residents to join us in this time of celebration. Guests who plan to stay for lunch are asked to RSVP by June 7. RSVPs can be made via text message or via voicemail to 304-362-8315 or call the church office at 304-363-2765.
