FAIRMONT — For the last 50 years, Bob Ellis has been making music, and Fairmont is better for it.
In honor of his 50th year with the church, the community is coming together to throw him a golden jubilee celebration as thanks for all he’s done for Fairmont and the church.
Since 1973, Ellis has served as the pastoral musician for St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in downtown Fairmont, but it wasn’t a straight shot to get where he is today.
“In college, I always thought I’d end up as an English teacher somewhere, but music kept calling to me,” Ellis said. “By the time I finished my first degree, it ended up being about as much music as it was English.”
He completed his first degree in 1962 from Fairmont State College in English and music. After graduation he attended West Virginia University and earned a master’s degree in church music with a focus in organ in 1963.
He taught for a few years at Farmington High School and Fairview High School. Then he moved to teach at Glenville State College. Returning to the college environment rekindled his interest in higher education and he decided to pursue a doctorate.
He attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and worked for four years on a doctor of musical arts degree. Toward the end of those four years, Ellis moved to Denmark to teach at an international school while also working on his dissertation.
“I wanted to finish my doctorate... but there were too many museums and I had enough of school, I guess,” Ellis said. “Then my dad died, and I moved back here [to Fairmont] in 1973.”
In the months after his move back to Fairmont, he substituted as a teacher and a musician at church services and on Pentecost Sunday in 1973, he was offered the job as pastoral musician at St. Peter the Fisherman.
Pentecost is an important day for many Christian traditions as it marks the day the Holy Spirit came to the disciples after the death of Jesus. For Ellis, it’s become an important day in his personal faith.
Even before he was offered the job on Pentecost, while in Cincinnati studying for his doctorate, he gave what he considers one of the most memorable performances of his career.
The piece is titled “Messe de la Pentecôte,” or “Pentecost Mass.” The composer, Olivier Messiaen, wrote a section in the second movement where the organ mimics the sound of birdsong. When Ellis played that piece, he said it was when Pentecost became special to him.
“Pentecost came to mean something to me right then and there. When I gave that recital of that piece it was very important to me. Then my first weekend I played here [in Fairmont] was during Pentecost,” Ellis said. “It’s always been an important day to me. I truly felt like the Holy Spirit was here that day.”
In his time in Fairmont, Ellis has given his fair share of performances, but he’s also giving the community much else. From leading the choir at the church to leading choirs composed of multiple congregations on a tour around the region.
At the church, one of the members of the choir he leads is Brenda Giannis, who is also the chair of the committee putting together the golden jubilee for Ellis.
To her, music is just as important to the liturgy as having a pastor leading the service. What Ellis brings to the church is something that goes beyond words.
“Music is an extremely important part of the liturgy, it’s part of the praise,” Giannis said. “There’s an old saying, ‘When you sing you pray twice.’ Well, I think when Bob plays, everyone in the room is praying constantly. His playing and his professionalism and musicianship are just so inspiring.”
He has touched the lives of hundreds through the choirs he has led and the masses he’s played, but some of the most impactful work he’s done is through his private music lessons with young people in the community.
John Mainella was one of Ellis’ students who has been learning from him since he was just 5 years old. From kindergarten to eighth grade, Mainella had music class with Ellis at Fairmont Catholic, then in high school he opted to take private lessons.
“It opened my world to realizing that music is more than sitting down to practice hour after hour at the piano,” Mainella said. “He’s brought music into tens of thousands of lives over the last 50 years and I just can’t say enough about the man. He’s one of the most influential people in my life.”
But what may be the most surprising part is that Bob, now 82 years old, is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s just as passionate today as he was 50 years ago.
“I think I was called to do this,” Ellis said. “I do feel like I was meant to be here.”
Registrations for the golden jubilee dinner have already filled, but the public is invited to attend a mass of appreciation in Ellis’ honor that will be held at 4 p.m. on June 23 at St. Peter the Fisherman in downtown Fairmont.
