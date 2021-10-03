A local filmmaker’s new movie about a veteran’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease is equal parts horror story and heart wrenching comedy, drawing inspiration from both recent headlines and personal experience.
The idea for “Faded Memories” meshed together recollections from producer Gary Lee Vincent’s own father’s overstuffed medicine cabinet and the addiction struggles faced by West Virginians and veterans.
“’Faded Memories’ is a way to tell a comedy inside of a serious story,” Vincent said. “It’s making fun of overprescribing. It also pokes fun at the [office of Veterans Affairs]. This may not be the right answer for everybody, but one of the ideas I had was to tell a comedy that shows these things.”
In the film, Vincent plays the role of Tom, whose father, Army veteran Frank, receives experimental drug treatment extended to combat soldiers and patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Tom, who is desperate to try anything, eagerly enrolls his father in the clinical trial at the direction of his doctor.
When the drug starts working, Frank, played by Fairmont-based actor Greg Mason, becomes a homicidal psychopath. When the drug wears off, Frank becomes his kindheartedly aloof self, escaping the suspicion of police.
“It’s almost like a Jekyll and Hyde situation,” Vincent said. “When I take these opportunities to go to work, to go out to a bar, or whatever the caregiver would do when you leave, he’s like a genius, the way he handles and kills.”
Although the plot includes murder, most of the gory details have been left out as the violence is mostly implied.
Vincent describes the movie as a horror-comedy, taking the serious struggles of someone else and putting a lighthearted spin on it to make people laugh.
“I think deep down a person wants to laugh and wants to release some of that anguish,” Vincent said.
Mason, 70, has been acting in films since 1990 and said instead of a strictly scripted performance, ‘Faded Memories’ includes improvised lines. Since he landed his first role as an extra in George Romero’s remake of “Night of the Living Dead” in 1990, Mason has been in more than 70 films, but he welcomed the freedom to speak off the cuff in his new role.
The general outline and script was clear, but Mason said Director Michael “Ocho” Ochotorena would steer the cast in a different direction if need be.
“We just went through the movie without a real script,” Mason said. “We just kind of went along and built it up as we went and it worked out. It kind of just fell into place.”
‘Faded Memories’ was filmed in Clarksburg and Fairmont, W. Va. and Tucson, Ariz. using local crews from each area.
Vincent directed “Godsend,” which was released on Amazon Prime this year, in which Mason also performs.
“‘Godsend’ was 100 percent shot in West Virginia,” Vincent said. “It focuses on homelessness.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some studios halted production in 2020, allowing smaller studios to negotiate with streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video.
A native of Clarksburg, Vincent has used the surrounding areas in his movies since 2009.
From Burning Bulb Publishing, “Faded Memories” is slated to be released this fall to streaming services worldwide in addition to potential theatrical screenings in several cities. For dates and details on the film’s release, the official trailer and more information, visit www.FadedMemoriesFilm.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.