WHITE HALL — At a workshop hosted by the First Tee of West Virginia on July 30, local youth will have the chance to take a swing at golf and science at the same time.
The event will be held at The Turn in White Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and aims to introduce participants to both the core mechanics of golf and the science behind the sport, according to organizer Brenda Moran, who serves as a coach for First Tee of West Virginia.
As a nonprofit organization, First Tee has operations across the country and works with youth ages 5 to 18 in a variety of programming that incorporates both golf and life skills.
“One of the things that we like to do is expose them to different things in their communities where they can learn about the world around them,” Moran said.
This event, held at an electronic indoor golf simulator, will teach children about “the technology behind the simulators,” and then allow them to use the simulators themselves, practicing core golf skills.
Mike Yates, owner and golf instructor of The Turn, said he is excited to host the event and support local youth in their introduction to the sport of golf.
The Turn’s simulated courses include a number of famous destinations around the world that many children never get to see, which Yates hopes inspires them to get involved in the sport and experience new things.
Yates is excited “to get them in here and let them experience what some of that looks like, and show them that there’s more accessible golf in the area,” he said.
The Turn will also show participants the high speed cameras that make its golf simulator possible, Yates said. He hopes the visit will provide them with an additional educational opportunity.
For Yates, golf simulators equalize the sport because they allow people to access golf regardless of their background or physical location, and regardless of adverse weather conditions that starkly limited playing time.
“It’s hard to always get out on the course when you want to play,” he said. Indoor golf “just opens up the avenues.”
The Turn is “another place that they can go to practice and perfect the game that we all love so much,” he added.
