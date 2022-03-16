FAIRMONT — An award-winning ensemble of flutists is scheduled to perform Saturday night in a benefit concert for the Society of Critical Care Medicine.
BETA Quartet is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Wallman Hall Theatre at Fairmont State University to honor health care professions who were on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The quartet gets its name using the first letters of each member’s first mane is comprised of Eftihia Arkoudis, Tatiana Cassetta, Alyssa Schwartz and Meg Brennan. Members Cassetta and Schwartz both also serve as professors at Fairmont State University.
“Having the opportunity to support a worthy cause through music is extremely important to our ensemble,” Fairmont States Director of Bands Alyssa Schwartz said. “We are committed to collaborating with living artists to expand the current body of modern flute literature, while promoting relevant messages that are meaningful in the modern world.”
BETA Quartet hosted a call for scores of new works for flute quartet in the summer of 2021 in honor of the dedication and sacrifice of intensive care unit workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Judged on originality and musical depth, two winning compositions by Greek composer Evgenios Anastasiadis, and Thai composer Vorapon Mathawaphan, were selected to receive their world premieres and debut recordings by BETA.
The first and second place winners received a cash prize due to BETA sponsor Jon Cummings, who was also the primary adjudicator for the competition. Eighteen additional pieces were selected to receive their world premieres.
BETA will premier these 20 new pieces for flute quartet during the benefit concert, which aims to support the critical care medicine community. This project fulfills the ensemble’s vision of championing new music for flute quartet, while using music as a vehicle for creating positive change.
“This concert is a fitting tribute to the dedicated critical care professionals everywhere who have been on the frontline throughout this devastating pandemic. SCCM is grateful to the BETA Quartet for selecting the Society to receive the donations raised from their concert. With the gifts received, SCCM will support the health and safety of the critical care community worldwide,” Society of Critical Care Medicine President Sandra L. Kane-Gill said.
Described as “chamber music at its finest” and “unique and virtuosic,” BETA is dedicated to exploring and promoting modern flute music by premiering and performing works by living composers from around the world. The ensemble is actively engaged through concerts, master classes and educational outreach across the U.S. and abroad.
“We hope that this concert can give these folks a few moments of the pure joy that music brings after they’ve given us all so much over the past few years,” Fairmont State College of Liberal Arts Dean Chris Kast.
BETA has won first prize in several competitions including the 2020 France Music Competition 2°, the 2016 West Virginia Music Teachers National Association Chamber Music Competition and the 2017 Flute Society of Kentucky Quartet Competition. In 2017, BETA advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The group has performed and presented workshops at the National Flute Association Convention, Florida Flute Association Convention, the Mid-Atlantic Flute Convention, the Flute Society of Greater Philadelphia and the WVU International Flute Symposium.
“We hope that we can uplift the spirits and show our gratitude towards ICU workers for their compassion and dedication through our music,” said Cassetta, an adjunct professor of music at Fairmont State.
The benefit concert is open to the public and will also be livestreamed through the Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts Facebook page and BETA Quartet’s YouTube Page. The suggested donation for concert entry is $15.
