FAIRMONT — At the Feb. 15 Fairmont City Council meeting, Mayor Anne Bolyard and Deputy Mayor Josh Rice presented a Friendly City Spotlight Award to Marcella Yaremchuk for her work in revitalizing Maple Grove Cemetery in East Side.
The cemetery had fallen into disrepair, but Yaremchuk knew its importance not just because her family is buried there, but because there are over 300 Marion County veterans — dating back as afar as the American Revolution — buried there also.
In December, the cemetery was the first in the county to host an official Wreaths Across America ceremony, which Yaremchuk hopes will become an annual tradition. Yaremchuk is also an active member with the Women’s Club of Fairmont and the pioneer behind the Blessings from the Basement project sponsored by the club.
“Marcella is dedicated to serving the community through her work, most recently at Maple Grove Cemetery, but also with countless other organizations and causes throughout the community for decades,” Bolyard said.
