FAIRMONT — The 39th class of Leadership Marion made its first stop of 2022 this week.
Leadership Marion, a program designed to foster leadership and stewardship in the community, bussed its 21 members to Fairmont Medical Center Thursday where they got a peek into the importance of health care in Marion County, and what WVU Medicine has brought to the community in the last couple of years.
The class heard talks from several members of the WVU Medicine team on the campus of Fairmont Medical Center, ranging from doctors who work in the emergency department to doctors in the primary care facilities all the way up to the vice president of operations at the facility on Locust Avenue.
No Leadership Marion class has come through the hospital since it was reopened by WVU Medicine in the summer of 2020. Now, as new life is brought to FMC’s halls and in the middle of a global pandemic, teaching community leaders the importance of health care is more vital than ever before.
“This stop was our quality of life and health care topic and I myself took the lead with that,” said Cari Morgan.
Morgan is a member of the 39th class of Leadership Marion herself but is also the director of nursing at Fairmont Medical Center. She helped organize and coordinate bringing her classmates into the hospital to hear from her colleagues.
“We wanted to showcase WVU Medicine and show what all we’re doing in Marion County, but it also gives us an opportunity to show our expansion plans in the county,” Morgan said.
Morgan is the only member of her class from a medical background, which further highlighted the importance of the visit on the group’s itinerary. Each class member of Leadership Marion hails from a variety of professions. Morgan decided health care needed attention, especially after Fairmont lost its only hospital — albeit briefly — in early 2020.
“Just allowing them to see the quality we provide to Marion County and how we’re dealing with the pandemic will be a benefit to everyone,” Morgan said.
Aaron Yanuzo, vice president of operations at FMC, said that bringing the quality of medicine provided to patients in Morgantown into Fairmont remains one of the goals at the hospital.
“When the previous facility here closed, we came and revitalized the health care and the community by coming in in June 2020,” Yanuzo said. “We’re bringing the same doctors, physicians, electronic medical records that all of WVU Medicine’s other facilities use, here to Marion County.”
When Fairmont Regional Medical Center shut its doors in the early months of 2020, both WVU Medicine and Mon Health System jumped to fill the void left in the community.
Marion County has climbed from having no hospitals in early 2020, to now having two hospitals in under two years with the 10-bed Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall and FMC on Locust Avenue.
Mariah Cunningham, a member of this year’s Leadership Marion class, said the work by these two companies is admirable.
“It’s clear to see they’re both investing in the community, which is worth it. I can tell sitting around the table with all my peers in Leadership Marion that just about everyone here has a story about [FMC] and what it means to them,” Cunningham said.
“We heard all about the medical opportunities available in the community today,” she continued, “but not just medicine, but the quality of life and things that could give the area richer and healthier lives all the way around. I was really excited to learn about those opportunities.”
