FAIRMONT — Past homework, scheming bullies and mean Miss Trunchbull, the first day of class signals the start of an altogether different thing to look forward to.
Spooky season is right around the corner. And no one is better prepared for the best time of the year than the Bunner family up at the top of Bunner Ridge.
“We love Halloween,” Dorothea Bunner said. “And they love scaring people.”
The annual C & D Bunner Family Spooky Yard Haunt held a preview for its upcoming season on Saturday. The ‘they’ Dorothea Bunner referred to are her kids, Dakota, 20, Jaime, 14, Chloe, 13, Anna, 7, and Ace, 5. The Bunner offspring dress the part. Donning costumes and makeup, they strategically select the best places for a scare and, boy, are they effective.
Horror film enthusiasts, the family began the haunt 8 years ago.
“Our oldest son started it when he had nothing to do for Halloween,” Charles Bunner said. “First he started with just a little thing to go in and get candy, now it grew into this.”
What it grew into is a half acre maze filled with bloody ghouls, shrieking ghosts and murderous monsters. The Bunner kids stalk the haunt, darting in and out of peripheral vision.
A werewolf appears next to a tree. Was it there a minute ago? Finding out could be costly.
Jaime Bunner sells the mystery. While Ace Bunner has a future as a jump scare connoisseur, Chloe and Anna Bunner set the tone with a hollow stare or inhuman lurch. Slow burn aficionados, to be sure.
“I like to scare people,” Dakota Bunner said. “It's just the fun thing to do. See their faces.”
Chilling.
The haunt takes roughly a year to put together. It’s more than a slap dash affair for Charles Bunner and it shows.
Every piece of the maze is lovingly put together. He designs a new layout every year, which he begins planning in November, not long after the previous layout is struck. While he didn’t share what it costs to build the haunt, he did admit that it takes more than a bit. Despite that, however much that bit is, it wouldn't mean much without the talent, spirit and creativity that the Bunner family show every year during spooky season.
They also wouldn’t get far without the team of 8 volunteers that help with the haunt each year, who they credit greatly for making it possible.
Dorothea Bunner said that on a good night up to 200 people make it through the haunt. It takes anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes to cross, however Charles Bunner reported that one year one particular guest took near an hour. The problem was, how often they hit the floor out of fright.
Tickets are $10 and the haunt takes place in the last two days of September and throughout October. Doors open at 7 p.m. However, the previous hour is reserved for people who wish to go through without any actors inside the haunt.
Ultimately, for the Bunners it comes down to providing something fun to do.
“With us having our eight kids you know, there's not that much in Fairmont to do,” Dorothea Bunner said. “So, giving kids of all ages a little piece of Halloween — something to enjoy, to get the experience.”
More information on the haunt can be found at the C & D Bunner Family Spooky Yard Haunt page on Facebook or at the haunt’s page on TheScareFactor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.