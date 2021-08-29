FAIRMONT — When House Bill 2626 was introduced in the 2021 West Virginia Legislature, Debbie Harvey, director of the Marion County Senior Citizens Center was one of the first people to speak out against the measure.
The bill called for closing down the state’s four long-term care facilities including the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center. The bill stated it would cost the state too muc money to upgrade the facilities, saying they were in poor condition.
However, Harvey was one of the first people to point out how that characterization was not exactly accurate.
She rallied other local leaders to gather support to keep the center open.
Months of letter writing, visits to the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center by members of the Marion County House delegation found a different picture than was being panted in HB 2626 as well.
Before too long, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce had written a letter opposing the bill. Joining the Chamber later would be the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches and the support to keep the center open was loud and clear.
On Aug. 24, Harvey’s hard work was honored with a plaque from Marion County Rescue Squad Administrator Michael Angelucci.
Angelucci presented Harvey with an award thanking her for helping save the center during the regular monthly Senior Citizens Board Meeting.
In presenting the award, Angelucci cited Harvey’s relentless work with the West Virginia Legislature as well as the her role operating the senior meal program and Meals on Wheels program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.