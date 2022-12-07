BRIDGEPORT — Music and dining fans in North Central West Virginia can look forward to a new holiday themed, family friendly event this month.
On Dec. 18, the West Virginia Jazz Society introduces The Holiday Jazz Matinee featuring an internationally recognized jazz vocalist along with a tapas style buffet.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. at the Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport with festivities beginning at 3 p.m. as Sharon Clark presents her special “Nat King Cole Tribute” holiday show. Her most recent rendition was given last Christmas Eve in Paris, France, and featured classic tunes “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa” and “When I Fall In Love.”
The Yuletide Tapas Buffet, which was designed by Chef Richard Carlone, of Marion County, features such specialties as duck liver mousse, marinated white anchovies, Spanish meatballs, garlic shrimp, fried chorizo sausage, and a Spanish potato omelet, along with other tapas dishes.
The buffet is included with $50 reserved seating and with Donors Gold Circle table service at $75 per person.
Advance purchase is recommended by text to 304-517-9813 or by email to \/WJazzSocietyNOW@gmail.com. Middle school and high school students may attend for free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
Based in Washington, D.C., Clark is recognized internationally following highly praised tours of France, Italy, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Russia and Thailand.
Clark will be accompanied by recording artist and guitarist Vince Lewis, pianist Steve Rudolph and bassist and music director Steve Arnold.
