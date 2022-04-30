Hershman and Metheny

From left, Mackenzie Hershman and Cathie Metheny.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Mu Chapter of West Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa selected Mackenzie Hershman as the first recipient of the $1,000 Joy Gaines Alpha Delta Kappa Memorial Scholarship for 2022. A graduate of Preston County High, Hershman is majoring in education major at Fairmont State University with a specialization in special education. Mu Chapter has been awarding a scholarship every year but this year it was decided to name the scholarship after Joy Gaines, who passed away earlier this year. Gaines had served as the scholarship chairman for many years and chapter members decided to honor Gaines’ name and her service to the chapter by naming the scholarship after her.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you