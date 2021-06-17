MORGANTOWN — The Indigo Girls concert, originally scheduled for May 1, 2020, at the WVU Creative Arts Center, has been rescheduled for this coming Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the May 2020 show will be honored Sept. 26. Ticketholders who are not able to attend to this new date and would like to request a refund may do so by calling their point of purchase. The deadline to request a refund is Sept. 10.
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, the Indigo Girls, are one of the most successful folk duos in history. The Grammy-winning pair began their now-35-year career in the clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia.
Their 1989 major label, self-titled debut album sold more than 2 million units, powered by singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears.” Since then, the duo has recorded sixteen studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold more than 15 million records and built a dedicated, enduring following.
“We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart,” Saliers said. “We are so inspired by younger artists and while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”
With the release of their 16th studio album, “Look Long,” Ray and Saliers are telling their origin story.
“We’re fallible creatures shaped by the physics of life,” Saliers said. “We’re shaped by our past; what makes us who we are? And why?”
This stirring and eclectic collection of songs has a tender, revealing motion to them, as if they’re feeding into a Super 8 film projector, illuminating a darkened living room.
“Look Long” is a musical balm for those of us in search of a daily refuge, an hour or two when we can engage with something that brings us joy, perspective or maybe just calm.
Tickets remain for the September 26th concert at the Creative Arts Center and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by calling the Arts & Entertainment Box Office at 304-293-SHOW (7469).
Tickets start at $49 for non-students and $29 for WVU Students with a valid WVU Student ID. Ticketholders with tickets for the original May 1, 2020, concert date who have questions about the refund process should call 304-293-SHOW (7469) weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
