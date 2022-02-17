FAIRMONT — In a first of its kind for chamber music concerts, the Fairmont Chamber Music Society welcomes an internationally-acclaimed harpsichord player to perform locally.
Harpsichord and recorder artist Corina Marti will headline the Society’s third concert of the 2021-22 concert season Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Church, 407 Jackson St., in downtown Fairmont.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks and some proof of vaccination will be required at the door. No post-concert reception will be held based on protocols approved by the Society’s board of directors.
Marti is internationally recognized for her ‘strikingly superior’ and ‘expressive’ (Toccata) interpretations and ‘infallible’ (Diapason) technique. Her extensive repertoire ranges from 14th century istanpitte and intabulations to the chamber music and solo concertos of the High Baroque that reflects the breadth of her musical interests and technical skills. Traveling regularly across Europe, the Middle and Far East, and both Americas, Marti leads a full life as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher.
Marti has appeared with numerous early music ensembles and orchestras and is artistic co-director and founding member of LaMorra, an award-winning late Medieval and early Renaissance music ensemble which ‘never fails to keep the listener’s attention alive’ (Gramophone). Her ongoing research into aspects of the repertoire and reconstruction of late-medieval and early-renaissance keyboard instruments and recorders has contributed substantially to the present-day revival of these instruments.
She teaches the next generation of early music performers at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in Basel, Switzerland, and in masterclasses worldwide.
The concert is open to the public, adhering to protocols, and tickets can be purchased at the door either by cash, check or credit card. Prices are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.
For further information about the Fairmont Chamber Music Society, visit fairmontchambermusic.com or on Facebook. For questions or additional information, contact 304-366-1768.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.