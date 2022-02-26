FAIRMONT — When you call Uncle Ronnie’s and ask to speak to the boss, they’ll hand the phone over to owner Ronald Bosley.
Uncle Ronnie’s, a sandwich shop that opened Jan. 10, is located at 91 Fairmont Ave, where Noteworthy Sweets was housed before closing. The restaurant specializes in Italian style sandwiches and hoagies, but offers breakfast items, desserts and a kids menu.
“We had a very good first week; it’s been good ever since,” Bosley said.
Bosley, 48, has 10 years of restaurant experience. The Buckhannon resident used to operate a barbecue food truck named “I’d smoke that.” When other barbecue food trucks started popping up in his area, Bosley transitioned to selling seafood and Italian food. The food truck closed after daily fees became too expensive.
Bosley grew up in Clarksburg, where he got most his culinary experience. He worked at the Red Caboose when it was owned by John Arco.
“There was a chef there, Louis Rodriquez. He took me under his wing and taught me a lot,” Bosley said.
To keep Uncle Ronnie’s running smoothly, Bosley leaves his home in Buckhannon at 4:30 a.m. to make it to Fairmont and start prepping for the day. His staff includes three employees, Dinah Hickman, Bosley’s daughter and manager, and Maddisyn Dukes and Clayton Johnson.
Hickman and Dukes also have a hefty commute to work.
Hickman also leaves from Buckhannon around 5 a.m. to pick up Dukes in Lewis County so the two can make it to Ronnie’s by 7 a.m. when they open.
Bosley asked Fairmont resident Johnson what time he leaves for work. He said, “6:45 a.m.,” which was met with laughter.
“If I didn’t have my team, I’d have nothing. Those three have been with me from day one. They have really made me successful,” Bosley said.
When it came to naming the restaurant, Bosley wanted something that felt like family. So, he reached out to his family.
“I said I’m opening a restaurant. A counter-service lunch sandwich shop. I threw the idea out to my niece, Melissa Farina, and her husband. Five minutes later she sent back Uncle Ronnie’s,” Bosley said.
Farina lives outside of Cleveland, but on Feb. 23, she visited the Fairmont restaurant for the first time to enjoy some good food.
“I like that it’s family. I’m always going to support family, small businesses, and anything like that, even back home,” Farina said.
The family feel is present throughout the restaurant. In the display case, guests can purchase baked goods made by Bosley’s wife, Sheena Bosley. One review of the menu, shows a lot of the sandwiches sound like nicknames.
“For the most part, the first 10 menu items are named after people I’m friends with. Snuffy’s me, Sammy G is my real good friend. The T, his first name is Giovanni, so that’s my Giovanni sandwich,” Bosley said.
The guys who are honored on the menu are in a photo collage on the restaurant wall. Bosley said everyone is still very close and they have known each other since middle or high school — some since elementary school.
“We’ve just never separated. All of those guys are like my brothers,” he said.
Bosley said he wants everyone to visit the restaurant.
“The name Uncle Ronnie’s — it’s family. I want everyone to just come in and feel welcome,” Bosley said.
So far, it’s taken a lot of effort to get everything going. When he’s not working he’s still working, Bosley said. He has two children at home that he doesn’t get to see as often because he doesn’t have much downtime.
“I try to spend time with them when I can, but most of the time, it’s ‘Daddy’s working.’ It’s a lot to get going, but they understand,” he said.
When Noteworthy Sweets closed and the space became available, Bosley knew it was a good location.
“It had parking and everything I needed, so it was actually the perfect place for me,” he said.
Uncle Ronnie’s is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
