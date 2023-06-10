FAIRMONT — When Darrin Lester was sentenced to 45 years in prison for 1st degree aggravated robbery, his first thought was, “I’m going to kill myself.”
Now after 12 years of incarceration at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, Darrin is a graduate student at West Virginia University studying social work.
How did this change in character occur? It began nearly 20 years ago in a classroom.
In 2004 Katy Ryan, an English professor at WVU, taught her first class on prison studies and literature, which moved several students.
“Part of the inspiration for the project was in the class we were studying autobiographies by people who were in prison or had been in prison, and we were struck by how often writers commented on how important it was to have access to books,” Ryan said.
“The company that books provided and the hope and the education and the information, so it was really the literature that in some ways compelled us to start doing this work.”
The organization took two years to get off the ground, spending time fundraising and collecting book donations.
Since then, the Appalachian Prison Book Project (APBP) has grown a great deal, and has sent over 50,000 books to six Appalachian states: West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Maryland.
While it may sound strange to some, many books are not accepted due to safety risks and potential manifestation of ideas, such as hardback books and books that contain maps, even fictional ones.
In one instance, even “The Lord of The Rings” was returned.
“That is probably the most wild rejection we have gotten,” said Lydia Welker, who has worked with APBP since 2016 and is the organization’s current digital communications coordinator.
“It was frustrating and sad, but also really funny to see the explanation that says no maps allowed.”
Other books are rejected without a reason, which then becomes a guessing game for volunteers at APBP, so a similar book does not get rejected as well.
While fictional books are requested by those incarcerated, the two most common books requested are paperback dictionaries and almanacs due to a lack of internet inside many prisons.
“You would ask why do they want an almanac? Because you are always arguing on the yard about something,” Lester explains.
“Even if it is sports, it could be whatever. They will say ‘no he did not, he was not drafted’, and then they will say ‘I’ll go get the almanac’, so now it becomes a settler.”
Lester grew up in a tough neighborhood with an alcoholic father who would belittle him whenever he was around. He turned to violence in an effort to retain some self-confidence.
While incarcerated, he noticed first-hand the effect the books had on other prisoners. He noted that instead of arguing and fighting about smaller, inconsequential things, they instead debate controversial moments in books.
“It becomes a debate of intelligence,” Lester explained.
“You are talking about some meaningful things that make you think deeper than what you ever did, and so it becomes a catalyst that I think brings about change.”
Lester remained busy while serving out his sentence by reading.
One specific book, titled “Emotional Intelligence 2.0”, was particularly helpful to him as it provided a deeper understanding of his emotions and thoughts.
“As I began to identify my brokenness, I began to identify that I had the power, I had only the power to make better decisions, and to be accountable for what it is I had done.”
After spending two years researching transformative behavior, he started the Olive Tree Initiative in 2014, which encourages inmates to change the thinking patterns that resulted in their incarceration.
Attendance is mandatory, along with several rules.
“We had five rules, and the five rules were no assaulting behavior, no drugs, no alcohol, no gang affiliation, no gambling,” Lester said.
“What I did was, I was able to take what I read, chop it up into small pieces, and feed it to the men, and since that time we have graduated over 500 men.”
Lester has also assisted in the founding of the first hospice program in prisons, and hosts annual hygiene drives for other organizations, such as foster care systems.
Through his own work, Lester came into contact with Katy Ryan, who assisted him throughout his incarceration.
“Katy Ryan and the people at APBP have been with me all the way through,” Lester said.
“They have literally adopted me in that form, and it is really funny because I had never known what true friendship was.”
The APBP continued to assist Lester as he transitioned back into society.
“When I got there, to my apartment, the people of APBP had plates, forks, cups, silverware, everything. They just outfitted the whole apartment.”
After finishing his studies at WVU, Lester hopes to reach out to those in need of mental and emotional help in difficult neighborhoods, similar to the ones he grew up in.
“Change is possible. We do not have to accept where we are in life. We do not have to be condemned to a place of poverty and ignorance and stay in that place. The world is much bigger than our neighborhood.”
Paperback book donations can be made in person at the Aull Center in Morgantown, or mailed to PO Box 601 Morgantown, WV 26507. For more information, visit Appalachianprisonbookproject.org.
