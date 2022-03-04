FAIRMONT — Twleve students and a staff member at Jayenne Elementary have been honored by school officials for being ‘Pawsitive’ during February.
Pawsitive stands for prepare, attend, work and succeed, which is fitting as the school’s mascot is the Jaguar. Students and staff who meet one of more of the expectations are honored as student of the month and staff of the month. Charlene O’Donnell is Staff Member of the Month for February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.