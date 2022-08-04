CLARKSBURG — It’s been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
On October 30, award-winning country music recording artist Alan Turner comes to North Central West Virginia to perform “The Gambler Returns: the Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers” at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, at 444 W. Pike St., Clarksburg.
Turner transforms into the image and likeness of the legendary Rogers while performing some of the icon’s greatest hits. It’s a musical experience that spans over six decades of hit songs. Rogers’ music is loved throughout the world and connects with multiple generations.
Rogers command of the stage, heartfelt performances, gift for storytelling, and distinctive voice are all on full display in this honoring recreation of his live performances.
“The tribute acts that we are able to bring to the Robinson Grand offer a unique opportunity for our audiences,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A. Young said. “This is an affordable way to see an amazing tribute to an artist that audiences will never be able to see live again.”
Turner brings with him a full-band, and utilizes top-production show staging to take audiences on a musical journey through the career of an American icon and legend that sold more than 120 million albums worldwide and racked up more than 20 No. 1 hits, including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes in Me,” and so many more.
“I defy someone, anyone, to tell me that they don’t know a Kenny Rogers song,” Young said. “And after this show, I think audiences will leave the Robinson Grand wanting more music from Alan Turner.”
Tickets for “The Gambler Returns: the Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers” start at $20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
