Holiday drive for veterans

From left, Purser Mark Jurick, Past Navigator Louis Marra, Navigator Angelo Viani, Trustee Kenneth Stottlemier and Pilot A.J. Romino.

 Submitted Photo

FAIRMONT — Members of the Fairmont Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus have launched a holiday drive to collect items for hospitalized veterans in North Central West Virginia. While they have already collected a large number of personal hygiene and adult undergarment products, there is still time for the community to chip in and make the drive a huge success. The collected items will be donated to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Anyone wishing to donate should contact Louis Viani at 304-366-7336. The collection program will end at the end of December.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you