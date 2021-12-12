FAIRMONT — Members of the Fairmont Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus have launched a holiday drive to collect items for hospitalized veterans in North Central West Virginia. While they have already collected a large number of personal hygiene and adult undergarment products, there is still time for the community to chip in and make the drive a huge success. The collected items will be donated to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Anyone wishing to donate should contact Louis Viani at 304-366-7336. The collection program will end at the end of December.
Knights of Columbus conduct holiday drive for veterans
- Times West Virginian
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Leonard French Ammons, 73, of Fairview, WV passed away on December 8, 2021. He was born March 25, 1948 in Waynesburg, PA to the late Ira Stanley and Sylvia Dell Brookover Ammons. A 1966 graduate of Fairview High School, then continued his education at Penn State Fayette. While employed at Be…
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: Transfer portal is chipping away at loyalty
- Officials at WVU issue community advisory after finding letter about suicide
- Florida man sentenced in $5M fraud scheme involving W.Va. churches, pastors
- Wednesday's quirky snowfall raises ire of Marion County parents
- WVU offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca heading to Minnesota prior to bowl game with Mountaineers
- Parkersburg man discusses being openly gay race car driver
- West Virginia All-State teams announced
- Shop With a Cop gets boost from community
- East Fairmont starts season strong with win over Knights
- White Hall Christmas parade signals growth in the community
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.