FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s Knights of Columbus wrapped up its season of Bocce Ball earlier this week. The league, which is composed of 60 individuals who are both members and non-members of the Knights, finished up its playoffs and held a celebration dinner on Monday.
Bocce Ball is a traditional Italian game usually played on an asphalt court. The game has a rich history within Fairmont and it’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus.
The finals ended with George Dragich, Gary Jack, Barry Vingle, and Bob Plutro beating out Nicky Cinalli, Jim Cinalli, Pat Mascaro, Nick Fantasia and Steve Yergovich.
The other two teams who made the playoffs this year were made up by Mike Dukich, Mike Hursh, Mike Smith, and Chuck Sayre. The other team was John Kimbrew, Tony Rossi, Chester Goush, AJ Romino, and AJ Romino III.
