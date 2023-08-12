FAIRMONT — Actions have consequences is an important lesson for children to learn.
Storytelling can be a powerful tool to teach that and other lessons. Betsy Criado, a retired 35-year veteran of the public education system, hopes her new book will teach kids that lesson through a colorful cast of characters and charming illustrations.
The book, “The Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug,” is the first in what Criado hopes will become an ongoing series of adventures all revolving around a central theme. In her story, the eponymous ladybug and her friend, Sammy the Spider, investigate a moving day heist where several of Sammy’s personal belongings are stolen. Justice is restored at the end of the book, but not before Criado imparts several important lessons to her young readers.
“There are many teachable moments in here, like, what is community service,” Criado said. “They’re not going to know what that is. So that’s a teachable moment, trying to tell them what community service is.”
Other lessons are present. Lucy teaches Sammy to not let anger dictate his actions and the role police and the justice system play in seeking justice.
Criado decided to write the book after participating in a reading clinic for children. As the instructor, her goal was to improve reading skills by two grade levels by the end of six weeks. However, Criado found dissatisfaction with the books she had on hand to use for the clinic.
Poor plots, dry topics and non-existing endings made it difficult for her to accomplish her task. After dealing with that frustration, Criado set out to write her own.
“When they’re behind a couple levels, they’re just really struggling to try to get to that next level,” she said. “And you feel for them because they get upset and sometimes they cry and you want to make it as pleasant as possible.”
Criado used the same techniques she taught her students in AP English and literature classes to help structure and plan the book. After Criado finished the manuscript, several publishers rejected it initially until it landed with Fulton Books. Publishing costs ran somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000. There were moments when Criado believed the book would never be published.
However, what makes the perseverance worth it is the chance to teach an important lesson to children that many adults have yet to learn themselves.
“For the younger kids, I think the big lesson is you don’t steal,” John Criado, her husband said. “If you steal something, if you do something wrong, there’s always consequences. I think the book teaches a lot about truthfulness, and what happens when you do something wrong.”
Criado said she plans to read her book in schools throughout the area.
Marion County Public Library System Public relations Manager Cara Simms said children’s literature is important because kids are learning new things all the time.
Reading helps them learn new vocabulary, improve communication skills and how to understand emotions. It builds the ability to think critically and provides a wider perspective on the world as they get older. It helps create well rounded adults. Simms herself was an avid reader growing up, and credits reading with helping her understand how people build relationships and that everybody is different and that’s OK.
“Learning about consequences helps children learn and grow and understand that everything is a result of their actions,” Simms said. “It helps them learn to make better choices and improve their behavior. Sometimes your actions don’t just affect you. It affects those around you and it helps them learn right from wrong. The world doesn’t just revolve around them as a person.”
The “Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug” is available now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and anywhere else books are sold.
