CLARKSBURG — West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is coming home for the holidays.
The Logan County native who gained national attention a decade ago by winning NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Murphy brings his incredible voice and Sinatra-like charisma to North Central West Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 23.
He will perform at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center at 444 W. Pike St. as part of his Home for the Holidays tour.
“Not to brag, but Landau is a Logan County boy, like me, so you know he can sing,” Robinson Grand’s Program Manager Jason A Young said. “In all seriousness, he is one of our state’s treasures, and we are excited to have him on our Grand stage once again.”
The Saturday night concert is the finale of Clarksburg’s Winterfest. Held annually during the first weekend in December, the two-day community event features a Christmas parade, tree lighting, artisan winter market, and local entertainment for children and adults of all ages.
“Tina Yoke and her team at the CVB have created something really special with Winterfest,” Young said. “People will be celebrating the holiday season for two days on the streets of downtown Clarksburg concluding with the big finale: Landau on our Grand stage.”
Seeing Landau in concert is a revelation. Backed by the dynamic Landau Big Band, you’ll always hear swinging arrangements of Great American Songbook holiday classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat ‘King’ Cole and many more, along with a dusting of that special Motown magic.
Tickets for the Landau Eugene Murphy Home for the Holidays tour start at $20 and went on sale to Friends of the Robinson Grand on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
