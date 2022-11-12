FAIRMONT — In the United States, 58% of women in prison and 80% of women in jail have children, according to the Easthampton, Mass.-based Prison Policy Initiative, a criminal justice think tank.
On Nov.7, members of the Marion County Public Library’s Beyond the Book Club got a chance to learn about the plight of women behind bars to go along with this month’s book selection — “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” by Piper Kerman. The book, of course, was the basis for the uber successful Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”
Book Club Coordinator Megan Mahoney thought it would be a good idea to learn about issues women in prison face in the U.S. and in West Virginia by bringing in two criminal justice experts to talk about the subject.
Fairmont State University Professor Jeri Kirby and Mandy Sanchez of the international nonprofit Culture Reframed talked Nov. 7 about the history of the war on drugs, which caused significantly more U.S. citizens to be incarcerated, and challenges incarcerated women experience in prison.
Some of the main points Sanchez and Kirby discussed are the cycles that cause women to end up in prison and keep them from being able to make better decisions when they’re out and the importance of using people first language. For example, in the Hazleton Prison, they refer to people incarcerated or inside the prison as “insider.”
Kirby was incarcerated between the ages of 20 to 23 and the experience is something she will carry with her for the rest of her life. She often has discussions about how people with a felony or criminal record are treated differently and how white privilege affected her experience. As someone with a doctorate, her experience is not typical of someone who has served time in prison.
The presentation started with an explanation of the war on drugs and the effect it had on prison populations in the U.S. In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced harsher punishments for drug charges. From then and throughout out the 1990s and 2000s, incarceration rates rose 500% and targeted marginalized people.
There are loads of factors that impact why a woman will end up in prison, and how she will handle reintroduction to society after serving. Some factors include childhood trauma, mental, physical and sexual abuse, mental health issues and lack of resources. In general, a lot of women experience trauma before entering prison, Sanchez said.
“So they’re coming into the system with that, that’s really important to remember, because if we don’t have anyone inside, that’s addressing these things, it goes untreated. It gets unexplored so it might present itself to violence and withdraw. So, the physical health issues or chronic health problems that are left untreated, because we’re talking about mostly women from the margins, so they’re not able to afford adequate health care on the outside either,” Sanchez said.
A significant number of women enter prison while pregnant. Pregnancy in prison is often poorly regulated, if at all. During childbirth, women can be shackled to the bed in 38 states. After 18 months, women lose custody of their child and often are not told where the baby ends up. Common punishment in women’s prison often includes loss of phone calls or visits, which is the only way a woman would get to interact with their children while in prison.
“I have a woman right now, who has been fighting for 24 months. She’s been released after a seven year sentence and she’s been trying to get her kids back and she just can’t. The state has forced her to give up her parental rights,” Sanchez said.
“Literally, we’ve seen women that have had 20 or 22 months. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a week from the door, they cut the rights to your to your child totally,” Kirby said.
Sanchez said there is a public health crisis for health officials to understand that when you stigmatize women in jail or prison, it leads into stigmatizing their child. The child is growing up with a forced stigma and so there could be acting out.
“One in five children witnessed the arrest of their mother, and have said that upon after their arrest of their mother that they experienced nightmares and relived experiences, they were actually very likely to fear loss of their own freedom, due to watching the dramatic arrest of their mother,” Kirby said.
Children of women who are incarcerated are more likely to have insecure attachment, school behavior problems, failure, or attendance, issues with anxiety, withdrawal, hypervigilance, which can be misdiagnosed in schools by teachers who don’t realize the issues are a little deeper than a student wanting to be a bully.
“This is this is basically like PTSD. This is like a fear of what’s going on around them from depression, shame, guilt, suffering from eating disorders, buddy, anger direction,” Kirby said.
“A lot of our programming, especially with the women in Hazleton really did focus on them understanding how to break the stigma. But, it’s not good enough just for women on the inside to break their own stigma, the community has to, as well. So, we have to be receptive because 97% of those incarcerated are going to be getting out. They’re going to be our neighbors and our friends and Professor. They’re going to be around and their children are already out, right? They’re already here. So that’s something that we need to take into consideration,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez and Kirby said the best ways to help out or get involved include staying educated and educating others, speaking up and telling people about what you learn, voting, volunteering in or outside of prisons and creating a community free of stigmatism so rehabilitation and re-entering society is easier and safer for people formerly incarcerated.
For more information about the Beyond the Book Book Club, visit the library’s website. There will be no Adult Book Club meeting in December, but the club will be back in January, with Beyond the Book happening every so often. Typically the book for the month is announced a week before the new month starts and meetings are held towards the end of the month, so everyone has a few weeks to read.
Books are announced via email, with other information such as how many copies are available for those who need a copy or how to get e-books. To be added to the Adult Book Club email list, call the library at 304-366-1210 and ask for Megan Mahoney.
“I think that part of what the library does is offer space for everybody. It is public. Whether you have a degree or not, whether you read easily and fluently or not, whether you have a home or not — it’s for the whole public of Marion County,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney started the book club in January 2020. Over the course of two years, she’s been able to host in-person and Zoom meetings, as well as starting Beyond The Book. The adult book club meets monthly and Beyond the Book is held sporadically. The purpose of the Beyond the Book is to bring in experts on topics relating to what they are reading that month, but the presentation does not require guests to read the book. So, the presentations for Beyond the Book are open to anyone.
“For the book club members and our meetings, we do not require that you have read the book. So if you start the book, and you don’t like it, you should come to book club anyway and talk to us about why you didn’t like it. If you just ran out of time because you’re busy, we still would like you to come and be a part of the activity, because you still have something to contribute. That sense of community that we’re developing as a group is, for me, as important as the reading,” Mahoney said.
