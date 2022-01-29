FAIRMONT — Charlie Chipps has been around bees for over 50 years.
“My apiary is basically on the same farm my dad’s was on,” Chipps said. “I just moved down the road... that’s where mine is today.”
Chipps is the president of the Marion County Beekeepers Association and has been taking care of bees since he helped his father on the same farm his bees are kept on now.
His father had an incident with his bees and stepped back from the hobby. Chipps picked up where he left off.
“My dad... found out he was allergic and couldn’t mess with [bees],” Chipps said. “I took them over and saw the benefits of them and everything and just continued with it.”
Colonies of bees can have between 30,000 to 50,000 bees in the summer months in ideal conditions, and Chipps has 24 colonies. That takes his total bee count well into the millions some years.
Some members of the MCBA have far fewer bees in their farms. Amy Kaiser, the club’s treasurer, has been beekeeping with her husband for almost 10 years and the couple won West Virginia Beekeeper of the Year in 2019.
In 2012, she and her husband were just novices interested in the hobby and took the MCBA’s beginner’s course and they have been going ever since.
“It was amazing everything we didn’t know about bees. There’s so much that goes into it,” Kaiser said. “We talked about taking the class together and decided to give it a try.”
They started with just one hive, not something normally done, as bee colonies can be co-dependent on other colonies nearby.
“We were lucky and were successful with just one hive the first year,” Kaiser said. “Now we have seven hives.”
Both Kaiser and Chipps said the satisfaction of caring for the bees and watching them work is one of the big reasons they find themselves coming back to raise more.
“I like to watch them and work with them. They are just fantastic to work with,” Chipps said. “What they do inside the hive — the things people never see — building that comb, you bring that out and it’s almost perfect and they do it all in the dark.”
However, Chipps pointed out that many beekeepers are getting older and having trouble with some of the heavy lifting required in the hobby.
Kaiser said that the goal of the MCBA is to not only to network with local beekeepers, but also to attract the next generation of apiarists.
“It’s great to get new blood in there once in a while, you just need that,” Kaiser said. “The MCBA Bee School was started 20-some-odd years ago and was how we got started into bee keeping.”
For the last five years, Kaiser has been the administrator of the bee school. The school’s goal is to get potential beekeepers into the know about the bee basics.
This year, she’s passed the baton to Dana Gray, a newer beekeeper who’s been in the hobby for about six years.
Every year the MCBA puts together a six-week course that will cover all the basics of beekeeping and puts hobbyists on the right footing.
“The goal of the bee school is always the same — we want to get people excited about beekeeping and for those who want to actually keep bees, we want to make sure they’re comfortable and feel safe around bees,” Gray said. “A lot of people are scared of bees and some people take our classes to get over that fear.”
This year’s class begins Feb. 1 and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is still open and can be found on the association’s website — www.mcbawv.com. The classes are specifically for entry-level keepers and registration costs $50, which pays for all the course’s materials.
“We don’t expect anyone to have any knowledge about bees, we start at the very beginning,” Gray said. “It’s good everyone to go back, no matter their level of experience, to hear these things over and over again. Even us instructors stick around to listen to the next class sometimes.”
The course will also pair new beekeepers with experienced mentors who will help them through some of the tougher aspects of raising a hive.
Gray, Kaiser and Chipps agree that the bee school and the association are all about connecting, mentoring, and having a fun time while doing it.
“This club exists to promote beekeeping and support those who want to try it out,” Kaiser said. “It’s harder now more than ever to keep bees because of pests and lack of forage.”
Chipps agreed.
“The club is a good social club too. We learn from each other and help each other and bring in new ideas,” Chipps said. “This year we want to stress having a mentor, especially to the new beekeepers taking the class. It can be intimidating opening the top of that box and seeing 30,000 bees looking back at you.”
To see more information about the Marion County Beekeepers Association or its upcoming bee school, visit www.mcbawv.com or call 304-612-9699.
