WASHINGTON — A staff member who coordinates transportation services for veterans traveling to and from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has won a national award.
Barbara Brown, the medical center’s volunteer transportation network hospital services coordinator, was awarded the VA’s Customer Service Volunteer of the Year award on Sept. 14 in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
In her role, Brown is responsible for ensuring the safe and timely transportation of veterans to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg working with a network of volunteer drivers. However, it was her volunteer time and work ethic that earned her national accolades at the 2023 VA Customer Experience Symposium.
“Barbara Brown is one of the most hardworking, dedicated, passionate, and altruistic individuals I’ve ever encountered — let alone worked alongside within the VAMC,” Chief of the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Center for Development and Civic Engagement Michael White said. “In her role as Hospital Service Coordinator, during the most difficult time in recent history, Barbara has been able to not only maintain, but grow the Volunteer Transportation Network program locally.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteer driver system was in danger of being closed amid safety precautions and social distancing requirements. But through her initiative, Brown developed a variety of safeguards that allowed her volunteer drivers to continue aiding veterans.
She created COVID-19 “go bags,” which contained all necessary safety items. Her forward thinking led to “go bags” being adopted by Veteran Integrated Service Network 5 as a best practice for all volunteer-drivers in the geographical region.
She obtained and distributed plexiglass dividers to the drivers for their vehicles. She also educated the drivers on sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to themselves and the veterans they served. Brown’s efforts ensured that volunteer drivers remained able to continue to transport veterans to Clarksburg VA Medical Center throughout the pandemic.
As a volunteer coordinator, Brown is one of the first in the building and is often one of the last to leave — often requiring encouragement to do so, states a VA press release.
“Time to pack up, Barb” often garners a reply with, “Just two more minutes” so she can make that extra phone call to remind a veteran of their ride the following day.
Dr. Sabrina Clark, VA’s CDCE Director, and Dr. Steven Lieberman, deputy under secretary of health presented Brown her award. Her accolades were read by Prince Taylor, deputy CDCE director, to a crowd that included friends, family and coworkers.
Brown’s efforts and accolades truly go above and beyond, and her perseverance has ensured the safety and health of the veterans she selflessly serves every day.
