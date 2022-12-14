FAIRMONT — The choral artists of Maestri Vocale will present “Rejoice Greatly” at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairmont on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30pm.
This festive Christmas concert will feature “Messiah” by George Frideric Handel, the “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and “Comfort and Joy,” a suite of familiar English carols arranged by local composer Joshua Stubbs. The church is located at 301 Jackson St., Fairmont.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations to Maestri Vocale will be accepted via a goodwill offering at the concert.
Performances of Handel’s Messiah are a cherished Christmas tradition, and Maestri Vocale is pleased to share this work with our West Virginia community.
“We will perform the Christmas portion of Messiah, including such favorites as ‘For unto us a child is born’ and the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus, accompanied by piano and string quartet. The choruses and solos will be performed by members of the choir,” states a press release.
The program will also include two shorter works, both based on well-known English Christmas carols. The concert will open with “Comfort and Joy” by Joshua Stubbs, a Maestri Vocale member who resides in Bridgeport. He has created colorful and dramatic arrangements of three classic carols: “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Rounding out the program is the “Fantasia on Christmas Carols,” a richly evocative work by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Concertgoers are also encouraged to bring donations of food or clothing for Friendship Fairmont, a local drop in center that provides assistance for people experiencing homelessness. At this time of year, they particularly need winter clothes — coats, hats, scarves, gloves, Hot Hands packs, etc. Food items such as individual packs of cheese crackers, peanut butter crackers, cookies, and chips are also needed.
Maestri Vocale was formed in 2019 to bring choral artistry to the Mountain State. The members of the choir are all trained musicians, most of whom work professionally as music educators, church musicians, voice teachers, and such. In keeping with the collaborative leadership model of the ensemble, conducting duties for the concert will be shared by four of its members: Sarah Nale, Natalie Shaffer, Jeremiah Smallridge, and Sam Spears. For more information, follow Maestri Vocale Bass and Maestri Vocale Treble on Facebook.
