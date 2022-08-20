FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High School’s first Black Queen Bee, Mahaylah Ramage, will lead the Busy Bee Band into the season at their first football game on Aug. 25.
Ramage has been involved in band since sixth grade and became a Honeybee when she was a sophomore. Now, as a senior, she will work front-and-center to direct the band.
“I’m really like, the main focus point of the band. I’m the first person people see. So, I’m a big role model for the band, which is sometimes scary, but also exciting. And I just work really close with the choreographer and the band director for our field shows,” Ramage said.
This year, Ramage was the only senior Honeybee, but usually she would audition with other seniors. To be the Queen Bee, she had to learn how to conduct, which consists of full arm movements that sometimes mess with her shoulders, Ramage said, and a specific way to whistle at 60 and 120 beats per minute.
She works equally with the Honeybee dancers and the band at practices. Ramage said the beginning of practice is usually spent working with dancers, but at band camp, she was with the band the entire time.
Ramage said there is a sense of community with other Black Honeybees, as there has only been one before her, that she knows of. Her name was Jahnae Scott. Aside from Ramage, there are now two other Black Honeybees — Autumn Wooding and Athalia Stuck.
“It’s really nice because it’s history. I know that there was a Black Honeybee before me. She personally messaged me and said, ‘You’re doing so well. I’m so proud of you.’ It’s really nice to see that; it definitely boosts my confidence. It is kind of scary, but everyone’s so supportive of me,” Ramage said.
It can be intimidating to direct a group of nearly 200 musicians, but it can be a bit easier when two of them are your younger sisters. Ramage’s sisters are Sarah, who is a sophomore trumpet player, and Jazmine, who is a freshman drum player.
“We joke around all the time. I’ll say ‘I’m the important person and you guys are just there,’” Ramage said with a laugh.
Ramage’s grandmother, Melissa Ramage, adopted the sisters when Mahalyah was seven years old. She’s said she thinks she was more excited than Mahalyah when she was named Queen Bee.
“I don’t think she really understood how important it is. I grew up and went to West Fairmont. There were never given any Black Honeybees whatsoever. So, for her to be the first Black Queen Bee is a big deal. And all the African American people here in Fairmont — they’re just behind her 100%. We’re all so excited about it.
“Plus, she just excels in everything. She’s done so well since she started school, despite all the different things that happened over time. You know, between adoption and not having a mom around and that kind of stuff. They just didn’t hurt her, so she just never stopped. Her and her sisters always get good grades, they always participate in sports and everything,” Melissa Ramage said.
Aside from band, Ramage has been involved in cheerleading, swimming, track and volleyball. She is active in Social Science Honorary Society and Be A Buddy. She also created a club called Ethnic Excellence, which helps ethnic students connect with each other. She said she really misses dancing as a Honeybee, so she is looking forward to the Follies season to be able to dance again.
“I didn’t want to discourage them from doing anything, so I just try to work it out as best as I can. It gets a little expensive with certain aspects like band trips to the Bahamas or band camp. So I just pray to God and say, ‘Show me what to do, help me Lord. I’m going to have to have these finances and I don’t know what to do.’ My husband and I just try to manage it. ... It’s not too bad and it’s been worth every penny,” Melissa Ramage said.
