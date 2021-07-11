Main Street Fairmont continued its Hometown Market series Saturday with the addition of a car show.
Main Street Fairmont held its third Hometown Market, a series of events aimed to fill the downtown area with life. The last two events saw Monroe Street totally closed from the library to the Adams Street intersection.
This month’s event stretched from the library, across Adams Street, down the rest of Monroe Street, around the bend and clear to the front of the Union Mission. This month’s event included lines and lines of cars.
Main Street Fairmont teamed up with NAPA Auto Parts and Wade’s Garage to invite car enthusiasts from all over to line their rides up all along Monroe and Washington in downtown.
“We’ve been planning the Hometown Markets for the last six months, we have one every month,” said Dan Swiger, program manager for Main Street Fairmont. “The car show was the add-on today and we have over 100 cars here today.”
The car show also involved prizes and awards for various achievements. Trophies were given to the participant who drove the farthest to get to Fairmont, the owner of the oldest car, the car voted the favorite by the NAPA folks, the car voted by the Main Street team and the car voted by the participants.
Jeff Roteman drove 209 miles from Carlisle, Pennsylvania to show off his 2014 Mustang with the classic red, white and blue stripes running over the top of it.
“A friend of mine who lives nearby posted the flier for the show in a car group,” Roteman said. “I came with four or five other Mustang drivers.”
But the show was not just for folks from out-of-state. Larry O’Connor, who won the NAPA choice award at Saturday’s show, lives two minutes from downtown and was excited to hear there was a car show so close to home.
“I like this because I don’t have to drive too far to get here,” O’Connor said.
His American Motors AMX is one of 12 4-speeds that came with factory air conditioning and boosts a low 21,000 miles.
Another Fairmont resident won the award for the oldest car at the show. Jim Spadafore, of Bellview, drove his pre-WWI Ford Model T down the road to downtown.
“I love the older cars,” Spadafore said. “They just had such style and great lines. Even some of the engineering in the older cars — they had some great features.”
Despite these three driving cars from three vastly different eras, they all agreed that the best thing about these car shows is the people who show up.
“Talking to the people is the best part,” O’Connor said. “They tell me what all they went through to get their cars to where they are now. The stories get real interesting.”
Roteman agreed.
“Spending the day with friends is the best,” Roteman said. “I appreciate winning this [award] but I don’t come to car shows looking to win, I come to socialize.”
Fairmont State University also took part in the fun. Across the river in Palatine Park, art students from Fairmont State set up booths to show off their creations and sell their work at the same time. The Fairmont Trolley ran between the park and downtown, bringing people between the two stops.
After the festivities on Monroe Street concluded, the Johnnie Johnson Festival kicked off at Palatine Park featuring Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The B.B. King Experience (made up of members of the late B.B. King’s band) and Analisa and John from Nashville, Tennessee.
Overall, the organizers called the day a success.
“This is the perfect time of year and perfect way to bring the community out and celebrate all the great things we have downtown,” said Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont.
“We’ve been blown away by the community response,” Liebrecht continued. “We’ve grown our vendor base by 50% since our first market. The growth of these events is really indescribable.”
The next community market is scheduled for Aug. 7. Information for vendors can be found online at www.mainstreetfairmont.org/hometown-market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.