MANNINGTON — The newly restored 1870's Senator's Mansion opened its doors to the community on Saturday.
In 2021, the Juarez family, originally from California, purchased the mansion and have been bringing it back to life. Rebecca Juarez found the mansion for sale online and saw its potential.
With a background in event and wedding planning, she thought their new home could serve as a venue. So far they have invested $250,000 into the restoration and everything down to the light switches is period accurate. They hosted a tea party on Easter and plan to host a variety of events in the future.
Juarez said moving her family across the country took some convincing, but they have made connections with community members and feel more than welcome in Mannington.
"When I took on this project, I didn't realize how much it meant to the community. I've been really touched by all the support that we've gotten and I've met really wonderful, really caring people. Honestly, even though we came all the way across the United States to move here, I feel like this is home," Juarez said.
She said she was excited to have the venue open to the public, as it was closed for so long.
"Ever since we moved here, there was so much curiosity around what we were doing. I think the previous owner had made a lot of promises, and none of them came into fruition. So, there's probably a little bit of uncertainty like, 'Are they actually going to do all these things, are they actually going to restore it?'
I think people saw, little by little, the changes that have been made since we moved here. I feel emotional, I wasn't expecting to feel this emotional today. There were hiccups, ... but I feel like we're at a really good place and I've got really good responses from everyone. So I feel proud," Juarez said.
The historic Bower's Mansion was owned by George Walter Bowers, who served as a state senator from 1921 to 1924 and owned Mannington Glass, Bowers Pottery — the largest sanitary pottery facility in the world at the time, Warwick China Co. and he founded what is known today as First Exchange Bank — which is the only business still in operation.
After his death and the deaths of his three daughters, the house was left to a goddaughter, Suzanne Byerly who lived in Texas. The house sat empty until being purchased by Ken Hightower and Hugh Macbeth in 2003, who promised to restore the property to its original grandeur.
After Macbeth passed away in 2014, Hightower allegedly abandoned the project and a week long auction was held. Farmington resident Becky Brown came out to look at the auction and was able to tour the mansion in the early 2000's. Brown said attending the auction was quite the spectacle on its own, with the variety of rare items that sold for several thousands of dollars.
But, she attended the open house and said the difference is unreal.
"It was so dark inside. Now it's happy, it's loved and it's alive," Brown said.
Mannington Mayor Lora Michael attended the open house along with Mannington City Councilman Tim Fluharty, who both said a new business is exciting for the community.
"It's a win. It's a win for other businesses in town too — there can be a huge collaboration with businesses in our community, as far as hair salons, flower shops, catering businesses. You could come to Mannington and have a wedding and utilize everything that our community offers," Michael said.
She said the mansion has carried with it a bit of mystery for decades.
"When the Bowers were here, they weren't very social. So, a lot of people drove by this house and never got to see inside. The Juarez family has opened it up so that we can have a nice place to have events — a class act," Michael said.
Fluharty, who represents Precinct 67 where the mansion is located, shared similar sentiments.
"We just want to welcome them here, help them get their business started and I hope that they do a great job," Fluharty said.
The Senator's Mansion is located at 315 High St. in Mannington. For information on the Senator's Mansion or upcoming events, visit their website or Facebook page.
