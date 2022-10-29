FAIRMONT — Marion County Christmas Toy Shop is once again getting ready to ensure kids have presents this year.
Last year, the all-volunteer organization provided more than 800 children with toys, books and stocking stuffers for Christmas morning.
“It is often said it takes a village and once again that is true. A sense of community is created when people are kind to those who need help. Now more than ever let’s show that kindness with generosity and make sure to put a smile on the faces of our children,” states a press release from the organization.
The Marion County Board of Education has been instrumental in identifying the families for distribution, and the Marion County Commission has offered storage and manpower every year. There are also a group of volunteers who return each year to assist while the community comes through with donations.
The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches also gets involved each year. As in the past, organizers will be thanking those who have donated and recognizing the efforts of the community.
Marion County Schools Administrative Assistant for Transportation and Technology Chad Norman said that each year, the Christmas Toy Shop touches families from all over the county, benefiting students of all grade levels.
“This is our students helping each other and helping their classmates,” Norman said. “It’s important for Marion County students to give and help each other. We are certainly pleased and proud that we have such generosity and citizenship. It certainly addresses all the pillars of character education,” Norman said.
Sharon Burrows, a key volunteer since its inception, said the Christmas Toy Shop is in its 14th year. She said it is a rewarding experience to be involved.
A number of donations have already come in, but more are needed because the price of toys has increased over a year ago. The Toy Shop be open Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marion County Election Center in East Side.
Janet Chittum, who has volunteered at every event, said she looks forward to the toy shop each year, and wouldn’t miss it for the world. Her children are grown and volunteering makes this Christmas to her.
There are ways to help:
• Donate Money – A Financial donation will allow the committee to buy toys at a reduced price from local business. 100 % of all donations are used for purchase of toys. Please consider making a donation, taking up a collection, or hosting a fundraiser (make all checks payable to Marion County Christmas Toy Shop). We are also a tax exempt organization and will provide a receipt of your donation.
Donations can be made out to the Christmas Toy Shop, and mailed to 924 Sylvan Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554.
• Volunteer – The Christmas Toy Shop would not be possible without the help of many volunteers! Consider volunteering to sort the toys prior to the event.
If people are looking to help and volunteer with anything from sorting, buying or assisting shoppers, they may call Janet Chittum at 304-534-0700 or Sharon Burrows at 304-657-6853.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.