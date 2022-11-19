RACHEL — There was no horse-play for the Marion County Future Farmers of America at a recent national competition — they were in it to win it.
Three students and one graduate from Marion County traveled to Indianapolis the last week of October to compete in the national FFA Horse Evaluation competition, the first time since 2006 that a Marion County equine team was represented at the event on the national stage.
Junior Abby Getz, sophomore Brenden Payton, sophomore Brooke Toothman and 2022 Graduate Hayley Ford — who was a senior when the team qualified for nationals — are the students who make up Marion County’s equine judging team.
The group was not only representing Marion County, but all of West Virginia in the horse judging category. The group was awarded a silver medal in horse judging, Payton and Ford were awarded silver medals in individual performance and Getz and Toothman were awarded bronze.
“The atmosphere was just phenomenal. There are so many great kids and people in this organization that just welcome everyone,” Payton said. “It was such a warm environment and I don’t think anyone was left out.”
Horse judging is one of the most technical competitive events. The groups are tasked with observing eight horses, each with its own class and category. The group has to judge the horse within each category alongside professional horse judges and take detailed notes and give explanations of each class.
Then, four of the eight horses are chosen as “reason classes,” where the groups have to stand before the judges and give a verbal, detailed explanation of their rationale when judging.
The student’s judgments are compared to those of the professionals and the scores are tallied up from there.
Marion County’s team was one of 18 teams to win a Silver Emblem, putting them among an elite group of kids.
“It was really nerve-wracking to go in there and see all these kids who were nervous too,” Toothman said. “But it was such a fun experience, I really enjoyed myself. This was no small deal that we made it this far and we’re really proud of ourselves.”
Getz said she’s been to the West Virginia State FFA convention a few times, but it didn’t stack up to the excitement of the national competition.
“I think the environment there is just so welcoming and we met so many people there. It’s really easy to talk to someone and become friends because everyone is there for the same reason,” Getz said.
Horse judging is one of the more technical competitions at the convention, but much of its difficulty comes from the preparation.
In order to best compete, students have to understand and conceptualize the “ideal” horse for specific purposes and have a grasp on that information deep enough to apply it on the fly and recognize the shortcomings of a horse at competition.
The program is what’s called a Career Development Event and serves to get kids interested in careers “in equine science, selection, care and well-being, management, and production through the agricultural education curriculum,” according to the FFA.
“Horse evaluation participants will identify breeds and markings of horses, equipment, and leg deviations; evaluate classes of horses based on breed characteristics, conformation, and performance; give oral reasons for their placings; and answer questions and present solutions as a team based on scenarios from the equine industry,” states the FFA website.
But it’s one thing for a student to have that in their head, it’s another to be able to give a detailed articulation of that process to a panel of judges in a high-pressure environment.
This gives Marion County FFA instructor John Postlethwait a lot to be proud of.
“I’ve had most of these kids since they were freshman and they’ve grown a lot. Their knowledge continues to grow and that’s the point of these career development programs,” Postlethwait said. “The scoring out there is so very tight out there, usually the scores between first and tenth [place] is around 10 points. We have a storied past in this program and these kids went a long way to keep this rich tradition alive.”
