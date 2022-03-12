Marion County Grandfamilies program expands to North Marion area

From left Marion County Schools Education Recovery Specialist Deb Spears, Jessica Hayes, Marissa Huff and Lisa Spears at the March 8 North Marion Grandfamilies meeting.

MANNINGTON — The North Marion Grandfamilies program recently held its first Healthy Grandfamilies meeting of the year at Blackshere Elementary. BC Bank in Mannington donated food for the meeting. Janie Devaul and Melanie Riser gave a presentation on how to navigate the public school system. Marion County Board of Education Vice President Donna Costello donated paper goods for the meeting, as well as helped with the food donations. Healthy Grandfamilies helps grandparents who are raising their grandchildren with support and other types of aid and resources. The group will meet at Blackshere Elementary from 5:30-7:30 p.m. using the following schedule of programs.

March 15, “Navigating the Legal System” with guest Richard Morris

March 22, “Nutrition” with Theresa Hill of Eat Well LLC

March 29, “Challenging Behavior and Positive Parenting” with Jo Donna Burdoff

April 5, “Trauma” with Melissa Webb

April 12, “Family Response to Addiction” with Deb Stevenski

April 26, “Parenting in the 21st Century” with Ric Rodrigues

May 3, “Technology and Social Media” with Jim Foley

For information, contact Deb Spears at 304-629-1231 or Lisa Spears at 304-694-2692.

