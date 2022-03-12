Marion County Grandfamilies program expands to North Marion area

MANNINGTON — The North Marion Grandfamilies program recently held its first Healthy Grandfamilies meeting of the year at Blackshere Elementary. BC Bank in Mannington donated food for the meeting. Janie Devaul and Melanie Riser gave a presentation on how to navigate the public school system. Marion County Board of Education Vice President Donna Costello donated paper goods for the meeting, as well as helped with the food donations. Healthy Grandfamilies helps grandparents who are raising their grandchildren with support and other types of aid and resources. The group will meet at Blackshere Elementary from 5:30-7:30 p.m. using the following schedule of programs.
March 15, “Navigating the Legal System” with guest Richard Morris
March 22, “Nutrition” with Theresa Hill of Eat Well LLC
March 29, “Challenging Behavior and Positive Parenting” with Jo Donna Burdoff
April 5, “Trauma” with Melissa Webb
April 12, “Family Response to Addiction” with Deb Stevenski
April 26, “Parenting in the 21st Century” with Ric Rodrigues
May 3, “Technology and Social Media” with Jim Foley
For information, contact Deb Spears at 304-629-1231 or Lisa Spears at 304-694-2692.
