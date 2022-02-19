FAIRMONT — How secretaries are portrayed in media couldn’t be farther from the truth.
At least in the case of secretaries in the Marion County School System, secretaries aren’t making coffee and picking up dry cleaning, they’re experienced staff members who perform serious work.
It was these stereotypes that frustrated Kathy Cyphers, the central office’s executive secretary for special education. She took to the podium at the county’s most recent board of education meeting and spoke to the board and the public about her struggles fighting stereotypes surrounding the title of secretary.
“I think that the word secretary is degrading in all honesty,” Cyphers said in an interview. “I think there’s a lot of misconception around what secretaries do. ... We [secretaries] have duties ... and things that we do that even our bosses don’t know how to do.”
What are those things, and why are these positions so important to the school system?
Special Education
Once Cyphers got her foot in the door at Marion County Schools, she quickly rose to a position in the central office because she had experience in accounting.
Throughout her day, she makes sure that all of the county’s special education students are taken care of from both a school standpoint as well as a financial standpoint.
She handles all the orders that come in regarding special education, whether those be for teachers, nurses, dietary needs or pretty much anything where a student requires special attention.
“We all play a big role, all of us service personnel,” Cyphers said. “The bus drivers, the custodians... we all have a role that’s all just as important.”
Accounting
In the central office, everyone knows Michelle Toothman, and many have to take a trip to her desk when some of their most life-changing events happen.
She’s the secretary who handles accounting, but specifically deals with retirement and insurance. Pretty much most of the government benefits that flow to the school employees pass through her hands.
“All the money that comes through the board office goes through me,” Toothman said. “I have to track it, I have to put it in accounts and input it and get it ready for the bank.”
For Toothman, the title of secretary is just that — a title. She knows her worth and knows her job is difficult.
“We [secretaries] are a support here, that’s what we are. We make everyone else’s jobs easier and better,” Toothman said. “The hardest part is when I get a call that one of our employees have passed away, that is hard. I have to call all the departments and tell them of the passing.”
But her position also lets her be right alongside the school’s employees during some of the happiest times in their lives.
“I also get calls that say ‘Hey, I just had a baby!’ That’s exciting, helping them add their baby to their insurance or add a new spouse. Then I get to help employees retire too,” Toothman said. “My goal here is to make a difference in one person’s life a day. If I can do that, then I’ve achieved that goal.”
Payroll
Just down the hall from Toothman is the district’s payroll supervisor, Tina Hoffman.
She handles the payroll for 22 sites around the county and has to make sure all the numbers are correct, all the deposits match up and all the accounts are, well, accounted for.
“We’re actually the biggest employer in Marion County for processing payroll. I think we have 1,112 full-time employees and 286 subs,” Hoffman said. “So monthly we’re doing about 1,400 paychecks or direct deposits.”
Her duties go beyond just signing off paychecks, she also has to work with new hires to get their accounts in order, adjust for insurance changes, track days worked for subs as well as sick days.
“COVID has really added a lot we have to do. We have to manually keep track of COVID days or people on leave of absences or worker’s comp,” Hoffman said. “Then we have annual reports, doing W-2s and 1095Cs.”
At the end of her busy schedule, she just hopes someone’s day is made a little brighter seeing their check arrives in the mail.
“Hopefully we make them happy every two weeks,” she said with a laugh. “We try to make them happy any chance we get.”
Personnel
Where Hoffman handles the checks, Johanna Gower handles the folks who receive the checks.
Working in the personnel department of Marion County’s biggest employer is no simple job, but Gower, the personnel secretary, makes it look easy.
“I think there’s a misconception that we just sit around and answer phones as secretaries but there’s a lot that goes into our jobs,” Gower said. “Day-to-day in the personnel office always changes.”
Gower is usually one of the first people to arrive in the central office daily because she has to make sure every position in the district is filled for the day. That means calling for substitute teachers and bus drivers when an employee has to call out sick or other reason.
She also posts all the job openings to the school system’s website and is the point person to vet the applicants. She also puts together all personnel matters that the board of education has to vote on every meeting.
“This is the personnel office, so when it comes to dealing with employees, everything comes here,” Gower said. “The positives, the negatives, everything. Especially when it comes to medical leaves, I see people at their worst.”
One phone call Gower receives may be a tough conversation, but the next could be telling someone they’ve been awarded a job.
“We just make sure everything runs smoothly here at the personnel office,” Gower said. “One of my goals it to bring kindness and I want people to feel comfortable coming in especially when it’s about something difficult.”
In the schools
Outside the central office, there are secretaries in every school in the county who make sure that each school runs smoothly from day to day. These positions handle the phone calls, purchase orders, absences, students signing in and out and many more duties on top of those.
But between elementary, middle and high schools, the scale of their duties varies.
Kathy Ramsey is one of three secretaries for East Fairmont High and her job is to handle all of the school’s finances. On top of that, she also has to fill in for other secretaries, has lunch duty and manages the student’s lunch payments every day.
“There’s three secretaries here at the high school and there isn’t a moment where we sit here and do nothing,” Ramsey said. “I know all the secretaries are busy in every school and it can get really crazy.”
Looking down to the middle school level, the student count may change but the workload for a secretary doesn’t.
Lori Witt is the secretary for Mannington Middle School, unlike the high school where there are three secretaries, Witt is the only one for her school.
She has the job of all three of the high school secretaries rolled into one, just on a smaller scale.
“Every day is a wildcard. There’s a framework, but every day is different,” Witt said. “There’s not a lot of time to catch your breath. The individual things aren’t that difficult, but they all happen at the same time.”
School secretaries all agree that the students are what make the job worth it, and that was most evident at the elementary school level.
Jayenne Elementary Secretary Melanie Yergovich said she first started in the school system because she wanted to be on the same schedule as her kids, but she never left because of the joy the students bring.
“That was why I chose this career, but now my kids are married, grown and gone and I even have grandkids that are older and I’ve still stayed,” Yergovich said. “It’s really an awesome job if you like being around the students and there’s never a dull moment.”
