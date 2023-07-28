FAIRMONT — Golfers from all around North Central West Virginia converged on Green Hills Country Club Friday afternoon for the third annual Marion County Young Life Golf Tournament.
Marion County Young Life put on the golf tournament as a fundraiser and community event. Detailing World and Mon Health came on as the primary and secondary sponsors respectively.
“I think it’s awesome that they’re joining us in this endeavor to reach kids,” Marion County Young Life Staff Associate Laurie Paterline said.
Paterline said there are more than 40 host sponsors involved in the tournament, including local businesses, churches, community leaders and schools.
Sixteen-18 teams of four participated in this year’s tournament, Paterline said. Teams were comprised of friends playing a round of golf and members of organizations sponsoring the event.
The tournament used a four-man scramble format, according to volunteer Steve Mohr. Each member of a team hits his drive off the tee, and the team goes with the farthest ball for the next stroke. The process continues until the ball reaches the hole.
“It kind of takes the pressure off,” Mohr said. “If you’re playing by yourself and you hit one out, you have three others to rely on.”
Paterline approached Mohr about the tournament the first time Young Life held it in 2021, but Mohr didn’t start helping until the tournament’s second year once he retired. Mohr said he has experience at golf tournaments because of his old job.
Some of the raffle prizes for the end of the tournament included a TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver, season tickets to Fairmont State football and basketball games, dinner and a movie for Dutchman’s Daughter and Tygart Valley Cinemas, and free Chick-fil-A for a year.
There were also prizes for skill competitions, such as a Bluetooth speaker for the longest made putt.
Golfers and volunteers enjoyed a catered lunch before beginning the match at 12:30 p.m.
Young Life is a faith-based organization that helps adolescents and teens across the nation. Some of the golfers at the tournament participated in Young Life programs when they were younger.
“My fiancée and I kind of met through Young Life a little bit,” Alex Krause of Weston said. “And then our friends are really big in the Marion County Young Life. They just kind of told us about it because they knew I liked golf.”
Teams represented local churches too, such as Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont.
“Just to do what we can to help these kids out,” Art Carddock of the Trinity team said. “If the money goes to these kids, and they need it, that’s what we wanted to happen.”
Each year the tournament continues to grow larger than the previous, according to Paterline. There are more teams and sponsors than ever before, with participating golfers and sponsors returning from last year.
“The first year we only had 20 hole sponsors,” Paterline said. “This year we have 50. And we have corporate sponsors this year, and we didn’t have that [before]. So in three years, I’m really happy.”
With all these golfers and sponsors, some of the expectations for this year’s tournament were met before it even started, according to Paterline. There’s just one that Paterline wanted to see play out during it.
“Our expectation would be that we would meet new friends and have a stronger community and a stronger partnership,” Paterline said. “Basically for the kids and teens of our town and community.”
