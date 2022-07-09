FAIRMONT — After being formed in 2019, the MCPARC Community Band performed for one season before COVID-19 hit and shut down the world.
The band did not get to perform together again until the winter of 2021 and even then, it was still difficult because of the pandemic.
However, Thursday night, the band performed its summer 2022 concert at the East Fairmont High auditorium.
“The main reason was that I knew that there were so many musicians in Fairmont and I’d played in community bands... so it seemed to me to be a logical thing to have a community band here,” Bob Hendricks, who came up with the idea originally and has been a saxophone player since 1966, said.
The band’s 40 members play under the direction of Mike Swisher and includes musicians who play anything from flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, mellophone, baritone, trombone, tuba, bass guitar and percussion. They perform during the winter and summer seasons.
Thursday’s concert took some organizing, but with help from the Marion County high school band teachers and MCPARC members, the band was ready to go.
“It would never have happened if I didn’t have people that I couldn’t thank enough — who saw the vision and wanted it to happen and be a part of it and bring it to fruition. It’s one of the happiest things that I’ve done,” Hendricks said.
On Thursday evening, they played 22 songs ranging from classic rock, such as the Eagles and classic tunes, such as “The Pink Panther” theme.
“I’m real happy for these guys. They’ve worked really hard over the past few months. ... I think everyone’s excited about getting the chance to perform,” Swisher said.
The music is different and more challenging than in a high school band, which is a reason rising East Fairmont High junior Trevor Wotring said he enjoys being apart of the band.
“My favorite song we’re playing tonight is ‘American Flourish’ and I am most looking forward to performing for my family,” Wotring said.
One of the reasons for the summer and winter schedule is to accommodate busy schedules. For Wotring, who plays soccer, and other members, fall can be a busy time with sports and high school band.
“It can be a lot, but I try to balance it,” Wotring said.
Before Thursday’s concert, the band performed at one of the Hometown Markets hosted by Main Street Fairmont in downtown. The band will perform again in October and then in December. Anyone is welcome to join and the director and members encourage anyone with any skill level to participate. Some members have been as young as 12 or 13 years old, Swisher said.
To join, check out MCPARC Community Band on Facebook.
