FAIRMONT — Tyler Sharps sits with his trombone in hand on the stage preparing his notes for practice.
When practice begins, Sharps and the other 69 fellow members of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission Community Band fill the room with music from some of today’s most iconic soundtracks.
“My father suggested I join. I learned a few new notes. I have learned the D flat since joining the band,” Sharps said.
The experience has given him an after school activity and a learning experience. As a member of the sixth grade band at West Fairmont Middle School Band, which recently made history by being the first sixth grade band in Marion County history to receive a superior rating at the Region 10 Band Festival Assessment in March.
The band was formed in 2019 when a member who was concerned about the lack of activities in the area approached Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and three high school band directors about creating a community band for the county. MCPARC decided to sponsor the group and asked Mike Swisher to serve as the band’s director. He has worked with East Fairmont High’s Busy Bee Band for thirty years.
“In October 2019 we got started practicing for our Christmas Concert. We usually do two concerts per year. We do a Christmas show and a summer show.
People here get along really well and they have a good time. We have all three high school band directors in the group so we have representation for the whole county. We have a great array of people,” Swisher said.
The MCPARC Community Band welcomes musicians of all ages and skill levels. Many of their members participated in a high school band but were unable to find venues where they could continue to pursue their interest in music after graduation.
“We have some younger players who are currently taking lessons. We really range in skill level from beginner to some who have played in orchestras. We have people who have played in high school who haven’t played in many years and they are learning to play again,” Band Director Michael Swisher said.
Assistant Director Chris Moran, a former music major who now works in information technology, is pleased to see a community band provide the county with a recreational activity.
“I love the make-up of this group. The great thing about a community band is that it has players of all ages and skill levels. It’s awesome watching middle schoolers and retirees come together and make music with the group without as much pressure as other ensembles,” he said.
Baritone player Dorien Plutzner, of Shinnston, a former member of the Busy Bee Band, has been performed with the MCPARC Community Band for three seasons. After she graduated from East Fairmont High in 2006, she searched for a place where she could continue pursuing her interest in music.
“It’s really awesome to be playing an instrument again. I like that we are not only playing, but also meeting new people,” she said.
Swisher selects a variety of music for the band to play to accommodate beginners as well as experienced players who are looking for a challenge. Many of the songs they play — such as themes from films “Jurassic Park” and “Star Wars” — are instantly recognizable and have a unique way of connecting with the audience.
“We have a lot of instruments included, we have flutes and piccolos to tubas and percussion. We have pretty much everything that is in a concert band. We have a good coverage of just about every instrument,” Swisher said.
The band has become popular with residents of surrounding counties and some of the members commute from as far as Preston County.
Last year, around 400 people attended their shows. They hope to have more community members attend this year since they added more members and instruments to the band.
The next scheduled performance will take place June 24, at 7 p.m. on Monroe Street. The event will be an abridged show and they do not plan to have all performers present. They are also set to perform on July 14, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of East Fairmont High. Anyone can attend and the event is free to the public.
Any community members who are interested in joining can visit https://www.mcparc.com/community-band.html or reach out to them via their Facebook page. Musicians who wish to be included in the band’s Christmas concert should plan to attend the first Christmas season practice on October 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the East Fairmont High auditorium.
